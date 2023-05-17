Asylum seekers face a system designed to deny them

The article “US plans to limit asylum at border as Title 42 expires” (Page A2, May 11), a report on President Biden’s immigration restrictions in response to the expiration of Title 42, outlines several new rules, including potential criminal penalties for migrants who illegally recross the border within five years of being apprehended and a prerequisite to apply online for asylum before crossing the southern border.

While these rules may seem reasonable, they will prove detrimental for migrants seeking asylum. As a law student at the Boston University School of Law, I reviewed countless interviews for migrants at the border that concluded the migrants had no credible fear for their safety in their country of origin. Over and over, I read transcripts in which asylum officers failed to identify a legal basis for asylum, even when the applicants had one. If the Biden administration can’t even effectively train these officers on asylum law, it is unreasonable to expect asylum seekers without legal aid to successfully make out a claim.