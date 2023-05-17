Recruitment, training key to building diversity in development

We were happy to see Jon Chesto highlighting efforts underway to bring more people of color into real estate development (“Building diversity into projects,” Business, May 8). What he doesn’t touch on is where the candidates for these development jobs come from. Mandates for hiring women and people of color provide opportunities, but we must recruit and train people ready to fill these roles.
The nonprofit development sector is rising to this challenge. Together, Urban Edge, The Neighborhood Developers, and Opportunity Communities have created the Fellowship for Equitable Affordable Housing Development to build a diverse pipeline of nonprofit real estate professionals prepared to enter into careers in affordable housing real estate development. Fellows are hired to two-year positions as associate project managers at Massachusetts community development corporations and benefit from skills training, mentorship, and peer support.
Advertisement
As Chesto says, diversifying the field gives people of color access to well-paid jobs and opens a career path that has been traditionally followed by people who are “mostly white, mostly men.” Just as important is to ensure that those literally building the community have the perspective it takes to be responsive to local needs.
Emilio Dorcely
CEO, Urban Edge
Roxbury
Kathy McGilvray
CEO, Opportunity Communities
Chelsea
Rafael Mares
Executive director, The Neighborhood Developers
Chelsea