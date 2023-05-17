Recruitment, training key to building diversity in development

We were happy to see Jon Chesto highlighting efforts underway to bring more people of color into real estate development (“Building diversity into projects,” Business, May 8). What he doesn’t touch on is where the candidates for these development jobs come from. Mandates for hiring women and people of color provide opportunities, but we must recruit and train people ready to fill these roles.

The nonprofit development sector is rising to this challenge. Together, Urban Edge, The Neighborhood Developers, and Opportunity Communities have created the Fellowship for Equitable Affordable Housing Development to build a diverse pipeline of nonprofit real estate professionals prepared to enter into careers in affordable housing real estate development. Fellows are hired to two-year positions as associate project managers at Massachusetts community development corporations and benefit from skills training, mentorship, and peer support.