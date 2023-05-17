State’s unemployment website should be a lifeline, not a labyrinth

I write to express my frustration and confusion with the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance website. Its complexity and ambiguity, filled with phrases such as “Determination: Ineligible not denied” and “Newly Obtained Part Time Employer,” leave users bewildered. Having recently filed for unemployment, I am one of those users.

I’m well-educated and I’ve earned a degree from parsing Shakespeare and T. S. Eliot, so I can safely say I’m no stranger to complex language. However, the department’s website should be a lifeline, not a labyrinth, especially since it is often experienced at the professional nadir of one’s life.

It’s disheartening, especially in a state celebrated for innovation, to see such a critical safety net fall short of user-friendly design and clear communication. I urge the relevant authorities to reevaluate the website. Clarity, simplicity, and accessibility should be the guiding principles for its design. Let’s ensure that our unemployment assistance program truly aids Massachusetts residents in their time of need and doesn’t contribute further to the uncertainty and anguish inherent to finding oneself unemployed.