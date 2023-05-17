He can’t shake off the feeling he’s missing something in Swift mania

There’s a third category of people — besides “those who have only some vague idea that Taylor Swift is coming to town … and those whose minds have been taken over” — whom Beth Teitell forgot to mention in her brilliant and very funny story about the trials of getting Taylor Swift tickets and, on top of that, getting transportation to the actual Gillette Stadium concert, including train tickets (”Nightmare or daydream? Swift fans scramble to fill blank spaces,” Page A1, May 13).

That category is people like me who, having listened to Swift music throughout the years, are amazed at the passion, devotion, and insanity that she creates. What am I missing?