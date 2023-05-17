Alarmed by growing shortage of game officials, MIAA studies proactive approach

In his role as liaison to the game officials committee, MIAA associate executive director Richard Pearson has heard, and seen first-hand the impact on the shortage of officials.

FRANKLIN — The numbers, nationwide and regionally, are alarming. In the past five years, 50,000 men and women have walked away from officiating high school games across the country. In Massachusetts, the number is 1,100.

On a recent visit to the western part of the state as part of the association’s efforts to recognize officials for their often underappreciated work — ”the ‘Thank You’s’ from captains and coaches made a difference,” Pearson said — he heard “there were 11 games cancelled yesterday [because of no officials].” There have been similar statements in conversations with schools north and south of Boston.

Advertisement

The future will be a challenge, but now, at least, there may be help on the horizon. The MIAA is one of 30 state associations that has engaged, or signed on with REFREPS, a company which offers a virtual/online rules training product — via modules and in-game video packs — available to students, coaches, parents, and yes, aspiring officials. If all are better informed, and truly know the rules, the game, and the officials will be better served. The end game? Plant the seed for the future.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“If were are teaching rules to the 15- to 18-year-olds, and they have a better understanding, and they may officiate [in the future],” said Pearson in a presentation Wednesday morning to the MIAA board of directors. The fee is $45 per individual.

Pearson introduced the product at the athletic director’s conference in March. If a school chooses to come on board, it can be part of the curriculum, be part of structured learning time. Taunton, and AD Mark Ottavianelli, were the first to sign on.

Advertisement

Since Aug. 1, 8,082 students nationwide have participated, with 4,280 courses completed. Of the learners, 86 percent said that they have started or plan to pursue officiating at some level.

”I’m taking an optimistic view,” said Pearson. “The goal is to build the ranks of officials. We have to start somewhere . . . My prediction, it will grab hold. Webinars are an efficient way for rules instruction.”

The MIAA has agreed to give one license to all 103 official boards in the state so that they can investigate the product.

▪ In his presentation of the FYI 2024 budget, executive director Robert Baldwin projects a 0.8 percent increase from 2023 ($1.571M to $1.583M). Operating the “building”, salaries, maintenance, et al, will see a 3-percent increase. The key component remains tournament revenue (attendance), with $380,000-plus necessary for a balanced budget in 2024.

“Fiscal responsibility needs to be a big part of my role and that of the association,” said Baldwin, emphasizing that a clean slate is a zero-based budget.

▪ Baldwin thanked outgoing president Lindsey von Holtz, the athletic director at Mount Greylock, for her two-year term. “She had integrity, she was strong, and she pushed back,” he said. “You can not have a more rock-solid person than Lindsey.”

* In the MIAA’s quest of launching a new website, a “one-stop shop” for messaging in a more timely and efficient manner for all, the leadership group has narrowed the list to two vendors, Gravity Works Design & Development, which serves seven states in the Midwest, and South Carolina-based FusionPoint Sports, which is now engaged with Connecticut. An early June decision is expected.

Advertisement





















Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com.