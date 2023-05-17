Boston University’s Lane Hutson notches a goal and an assist for US in men’s hockey world championships

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — The United States maintained a perfect record at the ice hockey world championship by beating Austria 4-1 on Wednesday for a fourth straight victory in the group stage.
Boston University’s Lane Hutson and Nick Perbix contributed a goal and an assist each while Rocco Grimaldi and Carter Mazur also scored for the Americans, who moved four points clear atop Group A. Denmark is second with a game in hand, while Austria stayed on one point in seventh.
Former Terrier Nick Bonino skated around the goal to feed the unmarked Grimaldi, who opened the scoring with a shot high into the net 7:16 minutes into the middle period at Nokia Arena.
Captain Thomas Raffl equalized for the Austrians 10 minutes later but Mazur restored the U.S.’ lead after just 57 seconds, netting from the slot.
Hutson, who just completed his freshman year at BU and was named the US player of the game, doubled the advantage on a solo effort in the final period and Perbix finished it off into an empty net.
The kids got moves 👀@hutson_lane | #MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/uszm1KwSdX— USA Hockey (@usahockey) May 17, 2023
In the capital of Riga, co-host Latvia edged Norway 2-1 for its second victory in Group B.