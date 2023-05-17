Cam Grindle’s walkoff homer lifts No. 11 Xaverian to Catholic Conference title over No. 18 BC High

In a showdown to decide the Catholic Conference regular-season baseball title, Xaverian showed its flair for the dramatic.
With the 11th-ranked Hawks trailing by a run and down to its final out in the eighth inning of its conference title clash against BC High on Wednesday, senior captain Cam Grindle blasted a two-run homer to punctuate a thrilling 3-2 win over the No. 18 Eagles.
“If you watched that as a movie, you’d kind of roll your eyes,” said Xaverian coach Gerard Lambert. “Except, that it really happened.”
BC High (10-8) put up two runs in the top of the eighth inning, before the Hawks roared back to win the game.
Despite the late-game offensive fireworks, the contest was a pitchers’ duel between Xaverian’s Josh Gauvain and BC High’s Sam Keene until extra innings. Neither team scored a run until the eighth.
“Both of those guys really had to make key pitches,” Lambert said. “A strikeout to end the inning, or a big pitch to induce a groundout. There were baserunners in scoring position for both teams, all during the game.”
Junior Charlie Comella belted a leadoff double for the Hawks (11-5) in the eighth, and senior Michael Oates followed with a base hit to drive in Xaverian’s first run of the game.
Then, with two outs, Grindle crushed the opposite-field walkoff home run, which cleared the right field fence by a few feet.
After a slow start, the Hawks have rattled off wins in nine of their last 10 games en route to the conference title.
“A lot of high school-aged kids these days, they get hit in the mouth a little bit and they don’t have much of an answer,” Lambert said. “Our team has really gotten a lot better in general over the last month, but especially with their mental toughness.”
