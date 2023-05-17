The Eastern Conference Finals are here. Follow along as the Celtics prepare to take on the Heat.

The game tips at 8:30 p.m. You can watch on TNT.

It’s the third time in four seasons the two teams have faced off for a chance to play in the NBA Finals.

The Celtics will take on the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals tonight at TD Garden.

We’ll be offering live updates and analysis from Chad Finn, Nicole Yang, and Khari Thompson throughout. Follow along below.

What to know ahead of Game 1

Click here to refresh | Click here to read more Celtics stories

Advertisement

Joe Mazzulla loves “The Town.” Yes, the movie with Ben Affleck. — 7:15 p.m.

By Conor Ryan

Joe Mazzulla isn’t exactly one to make headline-snagging statements whenever he takes to the podium.

But the Celtics’ first-year head coach did let his postgame attire do some of the talking after Boston blew out the 76ers, 112-88, in Game 7 on Sunday evening.

While fielding questions from the media, Mazzulla donned a Nike sweatshirt with the words, “Whose car we gonna take?” etched on the front.

Get Garden Party A daily pop-up newsletter covering everything you need to know about the Celtics’ postseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Of course, Boston-area cinephiles should recognize the quote immediately as a famous line from the 2010 film, “The Town.”

The back-and-forth between Ben Affleck’s Doug MacRay and Jeremy Renner’s James Coughlin is recognized as one of the most quotable lines from a film set in the Commonwealth, joining other quips such as “How do you like them apples?” and “I’m the guy who does his job, you must be the other guy.”

But Renner’s retort is more than just a creative design for Mazzulla’s new sweatshirt. According to guard Malcolm Brogdon, it’s a rallying cry for a Celtics team buying into one common goal this postseason.

“I think it’s ‘Whose car are we taking?’ I think that’s the saying,” Brogdon told NESN.com’s Sean T. McGuire. “And it’s basically just ride or die for your guys, the guys you’re on the court with, the guys you’re competing with. It’s having the mentality [of] it doesn’t matter what we’re going to get into, we’re going to do it together.”

Advertisement

Even though Mazzulla hasn’t expanded much on the quote in question, he did tip his hand earlier this year about his affinity for the popular film about Charlestown bank robbers.

During a pregame interview back in January, Brian Scalabrine said that Mazzulla watches the film “four times a week.”

When asked how his frequent viewings of “The Town” relates to the Celtics, Mazzulla answered, “I guess just a mindset. A Boston mindset.”

‘Man, you’re in the Garden with me. You can go anywhere you want.’ — 7:00 p.m.

On Sunday, a basketball that started the day in the TD Garden equipment room became a keepsake after Jayson Tatum erupted for 51 points using it in the Celtics’ Game 7 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in their Eastern Conference semifinal. Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck presented the ball to Tatum afterward, but the star knew it would be more meaningful to someone else.

Hanging out with Tatum during the post-game celebrations was 10-year-old Xavier Goncalves, who has undergone three surgeries to remove a cancerous tumor from his eye, 24 rounds of chemotherapy, and months of radiation treatments.

Over the last two months, Tatum and Goncalves have become friends. Tatum has invited him to games, exchanged text messages with him, and visited him at his home. So pulling Xavier into the locker-room revelry and giving him the ball after the most impressive performance of Tatum’s life was an easy choice.

Advertisement

“I could tell he didn’t really know what to do,” Tatum said. “I was like, ‘Man, you’re in the Garden with me. You can go anywhere you want. Come on in.’ "

Mazzulla confirms Williams is starting — 6:50 p.m.

Joe Mazzulla confirmed he is sticking with the double-big lineup for Game 1, noting that Robert Williams brings defensive versatility and a lob threat on the offensive end. Asked by a Heat reporter why he felt comfortable divulging his starters prior to the mandated deadline, Mazzulla said, “Someone else announced it for me.”

They want a ring for Al — 6:45 p.m.

By Nicole Yang

As the Celtics prepared for their Eastern Conference finals rematch against Miami, they seemed a little too casual for Al Horford’s liking during Tuesday’s practice.

“There was a point today in practice where guys were — it was a little light, you know, practice was light and guys were a little loose,” guard Malcolm Brogdon said. “Al brought us together and told us to tighten it up. I think it’s those constant reminders from our leader that’s going to help us stay poised, start the series poised, and really lock in.”

The 36-year-old Horford, according to Brogdon, has served as the team’s guiding force throughout the year.

Horford, now in his 16th NBA season and fifth in Boston, is the most experienced player on the Celtics roster. He first signed with the team in 2016, the same year the Celtics drafted Jaylen Brown, and returned in 2021 after brief stints in Philadelphia and Oklahoma City.

Advertisement

Upon Horford’s return, president of basketball operations Brad Stevens highlighted his leadership. Teammates and coaches, both former and current, have echoed that sentiment.

“You know you have a special leader when guys like Jayson Tatum, a top-five player in the world, and Jaylen Brown, another top player in the world, listen to him,” Brogdon said. “They want his feedback. They want his leadership. So Al’s been that special leader for us all season.”

Horford, who initially was set to become a free agent after this season, signed a two-year extension with the Celtics last December. He is now under contract through 2025.

Even in the later stage of his career, Horford has proven to be an effective contributor on both ends of the court. Though his 3-point shooting has slumped a bit during the playoffs, he finished the regular season with career-best numbers, knocking down 44.6 percent of his shots from behind the arc. He also has maintained a strong presence defensively, as evidenced by his showing against 76ers center Joel Embiid in the second round.

But Horford is still without a ring — and his teammates are well aware.

“Al has given this league so much,” Brogdon said. “He’s given this organization so much, these guys so much. I think a big piece for us is to want to see him go out on top, go out with a championship, go out with a ring, because he’s more deserving than anybody.”

It’s a Garden party — 6:30 p.m.

North Station is packed with fans sporting their green. The vendors are out selling their “Beat the Heat” shirts. The vibes are good at TD Garden, which is a good time to let you know about Garden Party.

Advertisement

Garden Party is your newsletter companion for the NBA playoffs. Mid-morning each day, the Globe will be in your inbox with the latest news, insights, and analysis. And we’ll also be sharing things to do for fans in the area. You can sign up here.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang. Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn. Khari Thompson can be reached at khari.thompson@globe.com. Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.