Count Marco Gonzales among those hopeful about and pulling for James Paxton

The two remain close. Both live in the Seattle area and work out during the offseason. And so, Paxton’s return to a big league mound last Friday was reason for Gonzales to celebrate.

Gonzales and Paxton were teammates with Seattle from 2017-18 and again briefly in 2021. Gonzales, who started for the Mariners at Fenway on Wednesday, has seen Paxton at his best — Paxton was 23-11 with a 3.40 ERA and a 30 percent strikeout rate in 2017-18 — while also seeing him navigate a years-long struggle after he blew out his elbow in his only start of 2021.

What if Red Sox lefthander James Paxton is going back to the future? Former Mariners teammate Marco Gonzales has some thoughts.

“Watching him go through the injuries, you feel horrible for the guy because nobody works harder and wants it more than James does,” said Gonzales. “To see him back now, I’m super proud as a friend.”

Gonzales was dazzled by what he saw, the lefthander averaging 96 miles per hour with a vintage four-seamer while striking out nine. That glimpse offered Paxton’s former teammate a reminder of what he’d seen in the past, and what he believes remains possible.

“When that guy’s on, when he’s in the zone, when he’s healthy, he’s a top three to five lefty in the game,” said Gonzales. “He can be one of the best pitchers in the game.”

Last offseason, some around the sport thought this year Paxton — who signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Sox for the 2022 season that included a $4 million player option for 2023 — would return to Seattle. Paxton chose to stay in Boston.

“I wanted to stay with the team that kind of knew me very well. These guys in [the Red Sox clubhouse], the training staff had been through last year with me, and really knew where I was coming from, what I’ve been working through,” said Paxton. “I thought they’d be the best group to help me get back on the mound again, kind of solidify myself back in the big leagues. And then another part of me also felt like I owed it to Boston to pitch for Boston. I thought I was gonna pitch last year here. I was close. I just really felt like it was the right thing to do [to stay].”

If Paxton — scheduled to start Friday in San Diego — is able to build upon last week’s start against the Cardinals, the Red Sox will be further delighted that he did.

“Watching his highlights, he looked fluid, he looked easy,” said Gonzales. “It shouldn’t surprise people what kind of pitcher he is. People should know that the Red Sox have something special when he’s healthy. I hope he helps them a lot this year.”

Gonzales’s night at Fenway was a short one, and not a success. Fifteen Red Sox hitters tagged him for eight hits and two walks, with Gonzales charged for eight runs in just 1⅔ innings.

Won’t be fooled again

Last Saturday, Cardinals designated hitter Willson Contreras baited Kenley Jansen into three violations of “quick pitch” regulations related to the pitch clock by looking at the pitcher and holding his bat in a ready position, but keeping one foot out of the batter’s box. Jansen, responding to the visual cue of Contreras’ eyes and bat, started his delivery and got flagged for quick-pitching three times — one meriting a warning, two resulting in automatic balls en route to a key walk in a Cardinals rally in which Jansen blew the save.

Contreras said after the game that he’d intentionally tried to trick Jansen into violations, but seems unlikely to engage in such chicanery moving forward. According to multiple major league sources, MLB issued a memo of clarification to teams on Wednesday advising them umpires will flag batters for circumvention of pitch timer rules if they get into a ready position, but keep one or both feet out of the box with more than eight seconds on the pitch clock.

If umpires identify intentional efforts to deceive pitchers, batters will receive a warning for a pitch timer violation, followed by automatic strikes for further ones. In other words, Contreras would have been warned, then hit with two strikes for his behavior on Saturday, rather than Jansen being penalized for taking his bait.

Bumps and bruises

Alex Verdugo left Wednesday’s game after two innings. The Red Sox described his departure as a precaution due to left groin tightness . . . Long reliever Kutter Crawford (hamstring) worked in all five of his pitches, topping out at 96 m.p.h., in a three-inning, one-run, four-strikeout rehab outing with Triple A Worcester on Tuesday and said he’s confident he’ll be ready to come off the injured list this weekend in San Diego. “I felt good about my pitches and execution, but most importantly, my hamstring felt good,” said Crawford (1-1, 3.51 ERA, 24 strikeouts and 3 walks in 25⅓ innings) . . . Righthander Garrett Whitlock (ulnar neuritis) likewise was pleased with how he threw over a four-inning start for the WooSox on Tuesday. He said the discomfort that led to his injured list stint — a tightness or numbness — subsided after about four or five days, and that there were no lingering effects of the condition in his 49-pitch outing. He remains on track to make at least one more rehab start on Sunday . . . Righthander John Schreiber described the diagnosis of a teres major muscle strain near his right shoulder as encouraging, particularly after discussing the condition with teammate Corey Kluber, who suffered a Grade 2 strain of the same muscle in 2020. “He said that of all the injuries in his career that he had … it was one of the better ones to come back from,” said Schreiber. “So a little bit more optimistic now about that after talking to him.” Schreiber didn’t have a timetable for when he’d be able to start throwing. He’ll stay in Boston rather than making the road trip.

