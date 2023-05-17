Danny Jansen slugs something to see, walking off Yankees with 10th-inning blast for Blue Jays

Whit Merrifield reached on shortstop Anthony Volpe’s error to begin the bottom of the 10th as automatic runner Cavan Biggio advanced from second to third.

Long after Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole exited a scoreless duel, Jansen’s fourth homer of the season came on the first pitch he saw from reliever Wandy Peralta (2-1).

TORONTO — Danny Jansen hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees, 3-0, on Wednesday night.

New York moved left fielder Oswaldo Cabrera into the infield, and Alejandro Kirk grounded out to shortstop before Jansen followed with his game-winning drive to left.

Toronto closer Jordan Romano (3-2) tossed one inning for the win.

Bassitt, who pitched a two-hitter against Atlanta in his previous start, went seven innings to extend his career-best scoreless streak to 27. Bassitt allowed three hits (all singles), walked one, and struck out seven.

The righthander hasn’t allowed a run since an April 30 home start against Seattle, when he gave up a grand slam in the first inning. Only Roger Clemens (33 consecutive scoreless innings in 1998) and Dave Stieb (34 straight shutout innings between 1988 and 1989) had longer streaks for Toronto.

After first baseman Brandon Belt couldn’t handle Jose Trevino’s broken-bat flare in the seventh, Bassitt pounced on the loose ball and dove into the baseline to tag Trevino out.

Yimi Garcia replaced Bassitt in the eighth, but left after issuing a two-out walk to Aaron Judge. Tim Mayza came on and walked the bases loaded before striking out Volpe, who was pinch-hitting.

Volpe redeemed himself after the first two Blue Jays reached in the bottom half, leaping to snare Kirk’s line drive and flipping to second to double off Biggio.

Batting against New York reliever Michael King, Biggio flied out to strand runners at second and third in the ninth.

Cole was pulled after back-to-back base hits to begin the seventh. Clay Holmes came on and retired the next three batters.

The first two Blue Jays hitters reached on fielding errors, including one by Cole. But the righthander retired the next three, striking out two.

Cole allowed seven hits. He walked two and struck out six.