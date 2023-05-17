Devils to retain Lindy Ruff as coach after contract expires along with team’s season

“There’s no such thing as a perfect coach, but he’s got the utmost respect from our players, from us and from ownership. He’s still the right guy for this job.”

“Four years ago, I was looking for the right coach for this organization,” Fitzgerald said. “So, here we are today. He’s still the right coach for this group. He’s earned that right. He deserves that and we deserve him. He’s a great partner for me and those kids love him.

The Devils will be bringing back Lindy Ruff as coach an NHL.com report revealed. Ruff’s contract expired when New Jersey was eliminated in the East semifinals by the Hurricanes, and no details on a new deal were revealed by general manager Tom Fitzgerald .

In 1,713 games, Ruff owns a coaching record of 834-652-149 to go with 78 ties. In addition to the Devils, he has coached the Stars and Sabres. The 63-year-old Jack Adams Award nominee is fifth all time in games and wins by a coach.

“I think Lindy Ruff is a Hall of Fame coach, to be quite honest,” Fitzgerald said. “For what he’s done over his career, the longevity. But he’s a Hall of Fame person, and I’m proud to call him a friend.”

Coyotes still need a home

The Coyotes’ bid for a new arena appears to be dead.

In the first release of results from Tuesday’s referendum, voters in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe were strongly against three propositions to build a $2.3 billion entertainment district that would include a new arena for the Coyotes.

“The National Hockey League is terribly disappointed by the results of the public referendum regarding the Coyotes’ arena project in Tempe,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said. “We are going to review with the Coyotes what the options might be going forward.”

The Coyotes had hoped a new arena in Tempe would finally allow the franchise to settle down after playing in three different venues since moving to Arizona. The team shared a downtown Phoenix arena with the NBA’s Suns after relocating from Winnipeg in 1996, moved to Glendale’s Gila River Arena in 2003 and finally, after years of ownership issues and legal battles, to Arizona State’s Mullett Arena in Tempe last year on a three-season deal.