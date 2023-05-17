EMass boys’ lacrosse: With a 13-goal week, Abington’s Hunter Grafton headlines Players of the Week

Brady Vitelli, Bishop Feehan ― Vitelli reached 100 career goals with back-to-back dominant performances; he tallied five goals in a win over Bishop Fenwick (18-9) and four goals in a win over Matignon (18-1).

Thomas Driscoll, Arlington Catholic — The Saint Anselm commit had a productive week totaling eight goals and five assists across two tightly-contested wins over Matignon (11-10) and Lowell Catholic (12-11).

Luke Davis, Franklin — Davis racked up 11 goals and three assists, netting at least a hat trick a game for the fourth-ranked Panthers in wins over St. John’s Shrewsbury (18-7), King Philip (24-6), and Oliver Ames (20-1).