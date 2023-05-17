EMass boys’ lacrosse: With a 13-goal week, Abington’s Hunter Grafton headlines Players of the Week

Brady Vitelli, Bishop Feehan ― Vitelli reached 100 career goals with back-to-back dominant performances; he tallied five goals in a win over Bishop Fenwick (18-9) and four goals in a win over Matignon (18-1).
Thomas Driscoll, Arlington Catholic — The Saint Anselm commit had a productive week totaling eight goals and five assists across two tightly-contested wins over Matignon (11-10) and Lowell Catholic (12-11).
Luke Davis, Franklin — Davis racked up 11 goals and three assists, netting at least a hat trick a game for the fourth-ranked Panthers in wins over St. John’s Shrewsbury (18-7), King Philip (24-6), and Oliver Ames (20-1).
Advertisement
Hunter Grafton, Abington — Grafton kept his scoring tear alive, burying five goals and an assist for the Green Wave in a close 12-11 win over Rockland and exploding for eight goals while facilitating eight assists in a dominant win over East Bridgewater.
Lucas Leander, Rockland — The senior figured in 17 of 22 goals in a win over Mashpee, with 10 goals and 7 assists.
Eliot Donovan, Ipswich — Donovan collected 12 points for the Tigers in back-to-back Cape Ann League wins against Amesbury (18-4) and Hamilton-Wenham (14-6).
Zachary Lyons can be reached at zach.lyons@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ZachLyons_.