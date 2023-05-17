Erik Spoelstra, who became coach of the Heat at a young age, has an appreciation for Joe Mazzulla’s early success

“I think he’s done a great job,” Spoelstra said before Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Wednesday. “I’ve gotten to know Joe a little bit over the years. He’s a sharp guy. His care factor is through the roof. His maturity is beyond his years. He’s been in this program for a while now. I think that’s probably what’s most relevant. He knows what’s important to this organization, and he has a lot of experience with these guys. He’s earned their trust. I think he’s done a great job.”

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla was with the team for just three years before being named coach this season, but Spoelstra said his own journey has given him an appreciation for how Mazzulla has had success so quickly in this new role.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra joined the franchise as a video coordinator in 1995 and worked for the team for 13 years in that role and as an assistant before being named head coach after the 2007-08 season at the age of 37, following Pat Riley’s sudden retirement.

Get Garden Party A daily pop-up newsletter covering everything you need to know about the Celtics’ postseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Spoelstra said he didn’t remember whether his first season with the Heat was overwhelming. He just recalled his first game, against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, when hecklers told him he was out past his bedtime. He said the best teacher for him was experience.

Advertisement

“I think just going through the fire, going through the experiences,” he said. “Every situation is different, so I don’t know what it is like in this [Celtics] locker room, this building. But I have a lot of respect for Joe … You go through it, the experience. That’s the best thing, the most valuable thing. What he’s done this year is not easy. You definitely have to respect that.”

Picking and choosing

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum shied away a bit from taking 3-pointers while battling his mild slump during the conference semifinal series against the 76ers. Instead, he put an emphasis on getting to the rim, where he had success finishing or drawing fouls.

Advertisement

“Take what the defense gives you,” Mazzulla said. “So I think just his shot selection in general is really well balanced. Yeah, there are times for him to shoot open shots. But I thought he did a great job of taking what the defense gave him, especially in the first half [of the Game 7 win].”

Job well done

Celtics forward Grant Williams is one of five finalists for the NBA’s 2022-23 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award, which recognizes a current player for pursuing social justice and advancing Abdul-Jabbar’s life mission to engage, empower, and drive equality for individuals and groups who have been historically marginalized or systematically disadvantaged.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., Spurs guard Tre Jones, and Suns guard Chris Paul are the other finalists. The award will be presented during the conference finals.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.