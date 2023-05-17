Hingham baseball erupts for 10 runs in the first inning to rout No. 16 Plymouth North

Behind a 10-run explosion in the first inning and Jake Schulte’s gem on the mound, the host Hinghman baseball team cruised to a commanding 11-1 Patriot League win over No. 16 Plymouth North on Wednesday.

Schulte, relying on a three-pitch mix of fastballs, curveballs, and changeups, twirled a two-hitter with three strikeouts against Plymouth North (12-5).

“He pitched like a pitcher today, not a thrower,” Hingham coach Frank Niles said of Schulte. “He pounded the strike zone, and he had his changeup and breaking ball when he needed it.”