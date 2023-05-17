Hingham baseball erupts for 10 runs in the first inning to rout No. 16 Plymouth North

Behind a 10-run explosion in the first inning and Jake Schulte’s gem on the mound, the host Hinghman baseball team cruised to a commanding 11-1 Patriot League win over No. 16 Plymouth North on Wednesday.
Schulte, relying on a three-pitch mix of fastballs, curveballs, and changeups, twirled a two-hitter with three strikeouts against Plymouth North (12-5).
“He pitched like a pitcher today, not a thrower,” Hingham coach Frank Niles said of Schulte. “He pounded the strike zone, and he had his changeup and breaking ball when he needed it.”
Plymouth North ace D.C. Brown, who shut down Hingham’s lineup when the Eagles defeated the Harbormen, 8-1, on April 14, struggled with his control and failed to record an out.
Advertisement
Hingham (8-7) won by the 10-run rule after extending its lead to 10 in the sixth inning.
“The boys are happy tonight,” Niles said. “Plymouth North’s a hard team to beat so anytime we beat them, any way we can, is a good day.”