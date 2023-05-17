Jaylen Brown had another message for TD Garden fans ahead of Celtics-Heat Game 1

With the latest edition of Celtics-Heat set to get underway on Wednesday night in Boston, Jaylen Brown knows his team will take any advantage they can get.
Prior to Game 7 of the previous series, Brown had a direct message for Celtics fans: Be loud.
“Celtics fans, y’all love to call us out, right?” Brown said at a postgame press conference. “I’m gonna call you guys out this time. The energy in the Garden has been OK, at best, all playoffs. Game 7, if you’re there or if you’re not there. If you’re at home, if you watching at a bar, if you watching down the street at a friend’s house, I don’t care. I need you to be up. I need you to come with the energy, because we’re going to need every bit of it. No excuses. We need everybody.”
Boston fans responded, and Brown and his teammates emphatically dismissed the 76ers from the playoffs with a dominant win.
Looking ahead to Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Brown had another message for fans: Keep it up.
“Just come with it,” Brown said when asked what he wants from the crowd. “Bring that same energy. Bring the juice. Energy’s about to shift.”
Brown’s “The energy is about to shift” quote is a throwback to his tweet from January 2022 that turned out to be prescient. After a slow start to the season, Boston turned on the gas and finished two wins short of an NBA title.
Boston has played Miami in the Eastern Conference Finals in two of the last three seasons. The Heat won in six games in 2020, while the Celtics came away with a win in seven games a year ago.
