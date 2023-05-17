Jaylen Brown had another message for TD Garden fans ahead of Celtics-Heat Game 1

With the latest edition of Celtics-Heat set to get underway on Wednesday night in Boston, Jaylen Brown knows his team will take any advantage they can get.

Prior to Game 7 of the previous series, Brown had a direct message for Celtics fans: Be loud.

“Celtics fans, y’all love to call us out, right?” Brown said at a postgame press conference. “I’m gonna call you guys out this time. The energy in the Garden has been OK, at best, all playoffs. Game 7, if you’re there or if you’re not there. If you’re at home, if you watching at a bar, if you watching down the street at a friend’s house, I don’t care. I need you to be up. I need you to come with the energy, because we’re going to need every bit of it. No excuses. We need everybody.”