Jays pitcher Jay Jackson says he may have been tipping pitches against wavering eyes of Aaron Judge, Yankees

Jackson told The Athletic on Tuesday night that he believes a Yankees coach was able to see which grip he was using while holding the ball in his glove, and that coach relayed the info to Judge, helping him hit a 462-foot home run. There is no prohibition on teammates or coaches using the naked eye to study pitchers and relay that info to batters.

That at-bat was quickly scrutinized when cameras caught Judge taking unusual glances toward the first-base line moments before Jackson delivered. Many questioned whether someone on the Yankees was signaling to the 2022 American League MVP an indication of which pitch Jackson was about to throw, based on either sign stealing or pitch tipping.

Toronto Blue Jays righthander Jay Jackson says he believes he was tipping his pitches when New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge homered against him Monday night.

Jackson, who was optioned to Triple A on Tuesday, said he was holding his hands up by his head before coming to the set position, in a spot that might have allowed Yankees first base coach Travis Chapman to see Jackson’s grip on the ball and identify the pitch. Chapman could have relayed the information to Judge using a hand signal.

Jackson also said he was tipping his pitches by moving his hands from his head down to the set position at his hip at different speeds on different pitches.

After Monday’s game, Judge said he was looking into his dugout to see which of his teammates was disrupting his at-bat by yelling at plate umpire Clint Vondrak.

Yankees’ Domingo Germán gets mandatory suspension

Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán was suspended for 10 games by Major League Baseball and fined for violating the sport’s prohibition of foreign substances on the mound.

The penalty was announced following Germán’s ejection in the fourth inning Tuesday night at Toronto for what crew chief James Hoye explained after the game was “the stickiest hand I’ve ever felt.”

Germán did not appeal, and his penalty began with Wednesday night’s game in Toronto. He had retired his first nine batters Tuesday night and denied Hoye’s assertion, saying he didn’t have anything on his hand other than rosin.

“It was definitely just the rosin bag,” Germán said through a translator. “It was sweat and the rosin bag. I don’t need any extra help to grab the baseball.”

Germán’s ejection was the fourth since Major League Baseball started its crackdown on prohibited grip aids two years ago, and the second this season afte the Mets’ Max Scherzer.

Hoye’s crew examined the 30-year-old right-hander during an April 15 start against Minnesota, when Germán retired his first 16 batters, but allowed him to stay in that game. Hoye had asked Germán to wash rosin off his hand and some had remained on the pitcher’s pinkie.

Rich Hill hot as Pirates rock E-Rod, Tigers

Rich Hill gave up one hit in six innings, Austin Hedges drove in three runs, and the Pittsburgh Pirates rolled to an 8-0 victory over the Tigers in Detroit.

The 43-year-old Hill (4-3), the oldest active player in the majors, gave up an infield single to Matt Vierling and two walks while striking out seven. A trio of relievers completed the shutout as Pittsburgh won for just the third time in 15 games.

In contrast, the Pirates had their highest scoring output since April 29. They scored only 22 runs in their previous 14 games. Rodolfo Castro homered and knocked in two runs, while Bryan Reynolds contributed three hits and scored twice.

Tigers starter Eduardo Rodríguez, who had a 21-inning scoreless streak and allowed just two runs in his previous six starts, gave up four runs and six hits in five innings.

“He just wasn’t sharp,” Detroit manager A.J. Hinch said. “He didn’t really locate his fastball. They came out and ambushed him pretty well and won some at-bats.”

Hinch was ejected for the first time this season by home plate umpire Nic Lentz for arguing balls and strikes during the fourth inning.

Dodgers slug past Twins, but lose Dustin May to strain

James Outman hit a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning and the Dodgers rallied for a 7-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins in Los Angeles.

The Dodgers trailed, 3-2, in the seventh before scoring five runs all with two outs. Will Smith tied it after Emilio Pagan walked Miguel Vargas with the bases loaded and Outman put them on top when he drove a first-pitch fastball over the wall in center. It was the rookie outfielder’s ninth home run of the season and second career grand slam.

Brusdar Graterol (2-1) got the win with 1⅓ scoreless innings in what was largely a bullpen game for the Dodgers. Starter Dustin May left after the first inning due to right elbow pain. Manager Dave Roberts said after the game that May had a flexor pronator strain and will be going on the injured list.

The 25-year old righthander had Tommy John surgery in May 2021. He was making his ninth start of the season after having returned toward the end of last season.

May wasn’t the only one injured as there was attrition on both teams. Minnesota center fielder Nick Gordon fractured his right shin after he a fouled a pitch off his leg in the fifth inning. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Gordon will be out at least a month.

Corey Seager gets back with Rangers

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager was activated from the injured list after 31 games because of a left hamstring strain, batting his usual second but as the designated hitter for the finale of a series with Atlanta.

Seager hit .359 with one homer and four RBI in the first 11 games of the season before he got hurt running the bases April 11. After playing three games during a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco that ended over the weekend, Seager was ready to rejoin the Rangers before his return was delayed because he was dealing with a stomach bug.

Wade Miley lost to lat strain

Milwaukee lefthander Wade Miley went on the injured list one day after a lat strain caused him to leave a game after throwing only 22 pitches.

Miley exited in the second inning of the Brewers’ 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. The 36-year-old has posted a 3-2 record with a 3.67 ERA in eight starts this season. The Brewers signed Miley to a one-year, $4.5 million contract plus incentives in January after injuries limited him to just nine games for the Chicago Cubs last year.

Milwaukee’s rotation already was missing two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff, who has made just two starts this season. He hasn’t pitched since April 7 due to a shoulder issue.

Colorado does double digits

Elias Díaz drove in three runs and Kris Bryant, Jurickson Profar, and Brenton Doyle each had two RBIs in a two-inning, 11-run outburst that helped the Colorado Rockies erase a five-run deficit and beat the Cincinnati Reds, 11-6, in Denver. The Rockies sent 19 batters to the plate and recorded 10 hits while scoring five times in the fifth and six more times in the sixth. Doyle’s two-run triple put Colorado ahead to stay in its 11th win in 16 games . . . Thairo Estrada hit a tiebreaking RBI single as part of a three-run eighth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 7-4, to complete a three-game sweep. Bryson Stott homered for Philadelphia, which lost its fourth in a row . . . While warming up in the outfield before Arizona’s 5-3 victory at Oakland, the Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen threw a curveball that hit a bird in midflight, apparently killing the animal. Gallen’s incident, captured by Bally Sports Arizona cameras, happened one day before the anniversary of Randy Johnson’s 2004 perfect game. Johnson infamously killed a bird with a fastball during a spring training game in 2001.