The man behind the Heat is Pat Riley, still at work to beat the rival Celtics

Like Bill Belichick, Pat Riley believes in one voice for an organization. And that voice should be the team’s head coach.

He’s 78 years old, works his magic behind the scenes, and looks like an aging Michael Douglas or Gordon Gekko.

Riley is in Boston this weekend, just as he was here in 1984, ‘85, and ‘87 when the NBA staged the Celtics-Lakers Ali-Frazier three-act play that vaulted the NBA into prime-time, must-see TV.

Say hello to Riley if you see him downtown. And know that he is the man behind the Miami Heat you’re watching this week and next.

Advertisement

The Heat president is still current, still a genius of NBA team-building, forever a Celtic rival and nemesis. He’s the man who hired Hall of Fame-bound Erik Spoelstra to follow him as Heat coach in 2008.

Riley has built a roster of 15 tough guys — including seven undrafted players — and they’re in the conference finals for the third time in four seasons. They’re also a No. 8 seed that had to endure two play-in games just to make the tournament.

Get Garden Party A daily pop-up newsletter covering everything you need to know about the Celtics’ postseason. Enter Email Sign Up

The Heat have a guy (Duncan Robinson) who played at Division 3 Williams and another guy (Haywood Highsmith) who played at Division 2 Wheeling. Forty-six percent of Miami’s regular-season minutes this year were played by players who were never drafted. Riley guys. Tough guys.

Riley is the man who convinced LeBron James that he should “take his talents” to South Beach. That produced a couple of championships for the Miami franchise. Riley has been behind the curtain for four Celtics-Heat conference finals, dating back to 2012 when the LeBron Heat beat Doc Rivers’s Celtics in a Game 7 in Miami.

Pat Riley is basketball history.

Advertisement

A disciple of Kentucky’s Adolph Rupp, All-America guard Riley was on the cover of Sports Illustrated in March of 1966, losing a rebound to Harry Flournoy in the NCAA championship game. That was the night Texas Western became the first team with an all-Black starting five to win an NCAA title. That’s when Kentucky decided maybe it was a good idea to bring in some Black student-athletes.

Riley was drafted by the NBA’s San Diego Rockets in 1967 and, as noted in last week’s New York Times, “he has played, coached, or been chief executive for a team in a championship game or series for an extraordinary seven consecutive decades.”

Riley (right) played nine years in the NBA as a guard. Here, as a Laker, he defends against the Celtics' Jo Jo White in a 1974 game. Dan Goshtigian/Globe Staff

Of course, we know him best from the epic trilogy of the Larry-Magic wars of the 1980s.

The Celtics have enjoyed a lot of great eras. We had the 1950-60s Bill Russell dynasty and the Dave Cowens/John Havlicek/Jo Jo White championships of the 1970s. The days of Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen were a lot of fun, and now the Celtics have the Two Jays trying to get to the Finals two years in a row.

But the 1980s Larry Bird years were the greatest for some of us. And Riley was right in the middle of it as Lakers coach.

In a near half-century of covering professional sports, the Celtics-Lakers 1984 Finals is the best single series I have ever witnessed. Flying commercial with Larry Bird and Jack Nicholson (the in-flight move was “Terms of Endearment,” and Jack never looked up from his book), we went from Boston to LA to Boston to LA and back to Boston, where the Celtics won a dramatic Game 7 after Cedric Maxwell said, “Hop on my back, boys,” then went out and scored 24 points.

Advertisement

That series had Bird’s tour-de-force 97-degree-heat game in the Old Garden while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sucked from an oxygen mask. It had Gerald Henderson’s series-saving steal of a James Worthy pass, and Magic Johnson choking, and Kevin McHale’s takedown of Kurt Rambis. It had Max giving Worthy the choke sign after Worthy missed a late free throw in the Forum.

“It was like a gang war,” Riley said after the McHale takedown game. “The leaders meet the night before and decide on the weapons. They agree to hand-to-hand combat, then one side shows up with zip guns.”

Riley and Magic Johnson were all smiles after the Lakers beat the Celtics to win another championship in 1987. Lennox Mclendon/ASSOCIATED PRESS

The son of a career minor league baseball player from Schenectady, N.Y., Riley was taught to be respectful and to defend his turf at all times. The ‘84 series made his Irish blood boil because his team was perceived as soft compared with the lunch-pail, tough-guy Celtics.

Taunted by M.L. Carr, Maxwell, and everyone in Boston, GQ Riley’s Showtime Lakers seethed for two full weeks. They were convinced Red Auerbach turned up the heat in their Garden locker room, so they brought their own air conditioners to Boston. They believed Red steered them to fake workout gyms, where doors would be locked when they arrived. Riley moved his team to three different Boston locations during the series because rowdy Celtics fans kept ordering phony room service and pulling fire alarms at the Lakers’ Hub hotels.

Advertisement

In 1985, after 12 months of anger and regret, Riley, Magic, Kareem, and the Lakers got their revenge, beating the Celtics in Game 6 on the parquet floor. They won the title in their personal House of Horrors. It was the sweetest of all revenge.

“Nobody wants to hear about history anymore,” Riley said after that game. “They can no longer mock us.”

The Magic Lakers beat the Bird Celtics again in 1987, then Riley moved on to the Knicks. And later Miami.

Now he’s almost 80, still dressed to the nines, still at the top of his game, still working to beat the hated Celtics in the Boston Garden.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.