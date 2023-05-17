Mets erase three-run deficit in ninth, walk off Rays on Pete Alonso home run in the 10th

Brandon Lowe put the Rays back ahead with a two-run homer off Adam Ottavino in a three-run eighth that built a 5-2 lead.

New York trailed, 2-0, before Mark Vientos, a rookie brought up from the minors for his season debut, tied the score with a two-run homer in the seventh off side-armer Ryan Thompson.

NEW YORK — Francisco Álvarez hit a tying three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning and Pete Alonso hit a game-ending three-run shot in the 10th, giving the New York Mets an improbable 8-7 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night.

Álvarez homered on a sweeper from Jason Adam, a 426-foot shot off the facing of the left-field second deck, to send the game into extra innings. The Rays opened a 7-5 lead when pinch-hitter Harold Ramirez and Josh Lowe had run-scoring singles in the 10th against David Robertson (1-0).

Advertisement

Jeff McNeil singled off Pete Fairbanks (0-1) leading off the bottom half, and Alonso pulled a fastball into the left-field second deck for his 15th home run of the season, sending the Mets running on the field following their first walk-off win this season. It was the fourth career walk-off homer for Alonso, and the Mets won for the first time this year in a game they trailed by three runs.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

New York and the major league-best Rays meet Thursday in the rubber game of the series as the Mets try to stop a streak of six straight series losses.

Tampa Bay stole seven bases. Wander Franco and Taylor Walls stole two each, and Randy Arozarena, Luke Raley, and Josh Lowe one apiece.

Isaac Paredes hit an RBI double in the fourth for the Rays off an otherwise overpowering Kodai Senga, who struck out a season-high 12. Jose Siri boosted the lead to 2-0 when he homered for the second straight night, a seventh-inning drive off Jeff Brigham.

Advertisement

Senga allowed three hits and three walks as his family arrived from Japan and watched him pitch for the first time this season. His strikeouts, the most by a Mets rookie since Noah Syndergaard in 2015, prompted fans in the left-field seats to hang 12 ghost posters, a nod to his ghost forkball.

Siri drew boos from Citi Field fans during his home run trot. He raised his right arm, index and pinkie fingers extended, after passing second base and pulled his left jersey sleeve up while heading home, irking the crowd.

Rays starter Josh Fleming allowed three hits in five scoreless innings.