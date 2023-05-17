NBC Sports Boston reaches deal to broadcast 31 Connecticut Sun games this season

“All of us at NBC Sports Boston are excited to be the home of the Connecticut Sun,” said Chris Wayland, president and general manager of NBC Boston-owned properties and regional sports networks. “This partnership helps us further elevate women’s sports, as this is one of the fastest-growing audiences across all platforms, and we are proud to showcase this amazing group of talented athletes.”

The regional sports network and the Connecticut Sun announced a partnership Wednesday in which NBCSB will broadcast 31 of the WNBA franchise’s 36 games this season. The deal is for two years.

NBC Sports Boston, the longtime home of the Celtics, has added another popular basketball team to its television lineup.

Advertisement

Wayland said the Sun’s television exposure will extend beyond NBCSB to other NBC properties in the Boston market.

“In addition to NBC Sports Boston, all the Boston stations of NBC and Telemundo will be working with the Sun to showcase [the team’s] great work on and off the court,” he said. “This includes NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston, and NECN. We’re looking forward to a great season.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Sun president Jen Rizzotti said, “In addition to being covered alongside the Boston Celtics, this partnership will bring the Sun opportunities to showcase our players. Most importantly, the NBC Sports Boston team is committed to helping us make an impact in communities that demand and deserve greater access to women’s professional sports.”

The Sun open their season Friday at 7 p.m. on the road against the Indiana Fever. That game will actually air on NECN because of a scheduling conflict. The Celtics face the Heat in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference finals series that night, and NBCSB has 90 minutes of pregame coverage beginning at 7 p.m. leading up to tipoff at 8:30 p.m. on TNT.

Advertisement

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.