Panthers, Hurricanes enter Eastern Conference finals having met different but rewarding challenges

The Panthers pushed their way into the postseason only to earn a date with the Bruins, who had just posted the greatest regular season in NHL history. The Hurricanes were facing injuries to key forwards that made a weakness exposed from past playoff stumbles even more acute.

The former Southeast Division peers are still here, halfway to winning the Cup as they enter the Eastern Conference final in what could be a bruising series. Game 1 of the best-of-seven series is Thursday at Carolina, which is in its second conference final in five seasons. It is Florida’s first trip this far since 1996.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Panthers and Hurricanes entered the Stanley Cup Playoffs facing challenges that made it unclear how long either might stick around.

Advertisement

“It’s amazing, but it’s pretty hard right now to think about accomplishments to this point,” Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov said. “We want to keep going. We want to keep playing and that’s what we’re thinking about.”

Get Garden Party A daily pop-up newsletter covering everything you need to know about the Celtics’ postseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Florida’s run was unexpected, with the Panthers using a six-game win streak to ultimately claim the last wild-card playoff spot. Yet since falling behind 3-1 to a Boston team with league records of 65 wins and 135 points, Florida has won seven of eight games, including the Game 7 overtime clincher against the Bruins and jumping out to a 3-0 series lead in beating Toronto in a five-game, second-round series.

As for Carolina, the Hurricanes — who had the league’s second-best record — pushed past the Islanders in six games and then beat New Jersey in five. That came after the last two postseasons ended in second-round exits on home ice.

“Obviously we’ve had really good teams the past five years and to be honest, I think [for] everyone — it’s been a little disappointing getting bumped in the second round for a few years in a row there,” Carolina defenseman Brett Pesce said.

Advertisement

“I remember some of the veteran guys on the 2019 team and [coach Rod Brind’Amour] saying you don’t know when or if you’ll ever even get back to the conference finals. So I kind of learned that [the] hard way.”

There are plenty of team ties, starting with three Staal brothers facing off: Florida’s Marc and Eric — a member of Carolina’s 2006 Cup winner — along with Carolina captain Jordan.

Then there’s Florida coach Paul Maurice, who was coach when the former Hartford Whalers franchise relocated to North Carolina in 1997. He coached Brind’Amour when the Hurricanes made the Stanley Cup Final in 2002 as a franchise still gaining traction in a nontraditional market, then got Carolina back to the 2009 East final during a second stint in Raleigh.

“The thing that I notice most when I get there is how big the trees are. Because when we first started there, they were just planting them,” Maurice said of returning to Carolina. “But it’s not nearly as nostalgic as maybe you’d think. All three of my kids were born there, but I’m not driving by the old house.”

The Hurricanes could get a boost with top-line forward Teuvo Teravainen having returned to practice and nearing a return from a thumb injury that required surgery. He has been sidelined him since Game 2 of the first-round series against the Islanders. For Florida, winger Ryan Lomberg (upper body) is a possibility for this series.