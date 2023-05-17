Five players you might have fun watching at the PGA Championship

▪ Phil Mickelson . He is emboldened by his runner-up finish at this year’s Masters, so much so that he took on US Golf Association CEO Mike Whan days before the PGA in a tweet, his foot squarely in his mouth, again.

Let’s try something different. Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler are Nos. 1-2 in the World Golf Rankings, so if one wins this week’s PGA Championship, no big surprise. If Rory McIlroy holes a few putts, game over. Anyone from the top 10 in the rankings is a worthy selection to capture the season’s second major. Here are some players who probably won’t but should make the tournament a little more interesting.

Advertisement

Mickelson ripped the establishment for what he claims is conspiring against LIV players in the majors. He has a huge stake in his LIV brethren. He recruited many of them, perhaps selling them, as Greg Norman reportedly has done, on the idea that they can cash their huge LIV paychecks and play in the majors, too.

Mickelson doesn’t have much credibility left, but the LIV defectors trusted him. The multimillion-dollar contracts will have to do.

▪ Bryson Dechambeau. He’s leaner than when he was on TV playing golf (oh, forgot about the CW network), and he has cut out the nonsense of competing with the long drivers and trying to get his ball speed to 200 miles per hour. With his weight loss, he said, his swing will change and he thinks he can live past 100. He’s a character. Too bad he’s in semi-retirement on the LIV.

▪ Padraig Harrington. He’s 51 and hitting the ball longer than he did in his heyday, and he is a three-time major champion. He’s a blast to listen to and his brogue is fantastic. Have you seen his YouTube teaching videos? There isn’t a device known to man he hasn’t tried. And his tips are terrific. Approachable, thoughtful, easy to root for (if he speeds up just a little), and highly regarded in golf. The opposite of Patrick Reed.

Advertisement

▪ Patrick Reed. The real reason to watch? To see if he, you know, cheats. His spat with Mcllroy is as one-sided as the current state of their games — Reed subpoenaed McIlroy on Christmas Eve in an LIV lawsuit — and Reed is not easy to root for. But it could be fun if he gets in the hunt, because he won’t bite his tongue and he won’t back down.

▪ Cameron Young. OK, let’s pick a player who really might win. Have you seen this guy’s swing? He pauses at the top, then generates incredible speed with his torso and hips into the ball. He’s ranked 15th in the world and he has been close to winning — three top-10s in 12 events this season.









Jim Hoban can be reached at james.hoban@globe.com.