Red Sox cap uneven homestand with big-swinging beatdown of Mariners

“I think it’s our willingness to compete as a group [with] a nine-versus-one approach,” hitting coach Pete Fatse explained prior to the game. “Guys have really bought into the big picture of grinding out at-bats, trying to get to the starter early, trying to get to the middle relievers as quickly as we can in a series, things like that. . . . It’s an emphasis that I think everybody’s just bought into, and it’s something that we’re gonna continue to try and execute.”

Entering Wednesday’s game, opposing starters had a 5.77 ERA — second highest against any team — while averaging fewer than five innings an outing against the Sox.

So often this year, the Red Sox have not merely beaten opposing starters, but swallowed and slowly digested them like the all-powerful Sarlacc.

Advertisement

Execute they did on Wednesday. The Red Sox ambushed Mariners starter Marco Gonzales, putting twice as many men on base (10) as they recorded outs (5) against the lefty. That early eruption set the stage for a comfortable 12-3 Red Sox victory in the rubber match of a three-game series before an announced 32,209 at Fenway.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

True to Fatse’s description, every spot in the Red Sox lineup contributed. All nine starters reached base at least once, and the occupants of eight slots reached base multiple times.

Justin Turner was at the center of it all, jumpstarting a three-run first-inning rally with a single, blasting a two-run homer to left in the second to kick off a six-run Vesuvius, and singling to lead off the fifth to start a three-run rally.

Turner’s 3-for-4 performance, in which he drove in two runs and scored three, added to his emergence as a force primarily from the third spot in the order this month. (He batted second on Wednesday.) The 38-year-old is hitting .321/.381/.554 with three homers in 15 May contests.

Advertisement

Of course, he was added by the Sox this winter with the expectation that he would be a key offensive contributor. The same cannot be said of middle infielder Pablo Reyes, who was acquired from the A’s for cash last week. But the 29-year-old who’d been in Triple-A for a rebuilding franchise continued his transformation into the 2023 version of Pedro Ciriaco.

Reyes drilled a pair of two-run doubles — one in the first, one in the second — to drive in a career-high four runs. He’s 8 for 19 to begin his Red Sox career.

The lineup’s massive output represented a much-appreciated offering to Sox starter Brayan Bello on his 24th birthday. Bello, in turn, celebrated the occasion by giving out goodie bags of whiffs to the Mariners.

On a blustery night, the righthander once again had an electrifying arsenal while limiting Seattle to one run on three hits over five innings.

Though Bello struggled at times with his feel for pitchers in the cold conditions — something that led to five walks — he worked out of most of his jams by leaving his opponents flailing. One start after he got 18 swings-and-misses against Atlanta, Bello elicited 19 from Mariners hitters, with nine coming on his mid-90s sinker, five on his disappearing changeup, three on four-seamers, and two on sliders.

That mix produced seven strikeouts, a season high, and added to his growing case to be a rotation mainstay for years to come. In his last four outings, Bello has a 2.57 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 21 innings. Moreover, whereas he’d given up at least one homer in each of his five starts this year, Bello did not permit a longball Wednesday on a career-high 107 pitches.

Advertisement

The Mariners did add a pair of runs in the sixth against lefty Joely Rodríguez, who made his Red Sox debut after missing the first seven weeks of the season with an oblique strain. But with the Sox already having plated a dozen runs, it didn’t matter.

The 12 runs were tied for their second most in a game this year, and 16 hits matched a season high. Turner and Reyes led a group of six Sox with multiple, joined by Rob Refsnyder (2-for-4), Rafael Devers (2-for-5), Kiké Hernández (2-for-4), and Jarren Duran (2-for-3).

Perhaps the only blemish was the third-inning departure of leadoff hitter Alex Verdugo, who was taken out for what the Red Sox described as a precaution due to left groin tightness.

That notwithstanding, a second straight victory over the Mariners offered a reassuring conclusion to what had been a disconcerting four-game losing streak to open the homestand. The Sox (24-20) head west for a three-city swing to face the Padres, Angels, and Diamondbacks.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.