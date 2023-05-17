Game 44: Mariners at Red Sox lineups and notes

That’s more like it.

After not homering in their three previous games, the Red Sox broke out of their offensive slump to erupt for 11 hits, including three home runs, to post a 9-4 win over the Mariners Tuesday.

With the win, the Sox will have a chance to take the series in Wednesday’s rubber match. After a day off on Thursday, they will begin a nine-game road trip out West, starting with a three-game series against Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres, before moving on to the Los Angeles Angels and Arizona Diamondbacks.