Game 44: Mariners at Red Sox lineups and notes

That’s more like it.
After not homering in their three previous games, the Red Sox broke out of their offensive slump to erupt for 11 hits, including three home runs, to post a 9-4 win over the Mariners Tuesday.
With the win, the Sox will have a chance to take the series in Wednesday’s rubber match. After a day off on Thursday, they will begin a nine-game road trip out West, starting with a three-game series against Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres, before moving on to the Los Angeles Angels and Arizona Diamondbacks.
Brayan Bello, who has allowed just five runs in his last three starts, will take the mound for tonight’s series finale.
Lineups
MARINERS (21-21): TBA
Pitching: LHP Marco Gonzales (3-0, 4.42 ERA)
RED SOX (23-20): TBA
Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (2-1, 5.01 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Mariners vs. Bello: Teoscar Hernández 2-6, Kolten Wong 0-1
Red Sox vs. Gonzales: Rafael Devers 3-13, Kiké Hernández 0-5, Reese McGuire 0-2, Rob Refsnyder 1-5, Justin Turner 1-6
Stat of the day: The Red Sox are 29-10 against AL West opponents since the beginning of the 2022 season.
Notes: Jarren Duran is 7-for-7 in stolen base attempts this season, and 16-for-18 in his career. … Bello is looking for his third straight win. He has struck out five and allowed two earned runs in each of his last two starts. … Gonzales is 1-2 with a 5.26 ERA in five career starts against the Sox. … Seattle’s Ty France has a 13-game hitting streak. … JP Crawford has reached base safely in each of the last 13 games.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.