Why the Celtics are embracing a quote from ‘The Town’ as part of their ‘ride-or-die’ mantra in the playoffs

While fielding questions from the media , Mazzulla donned a Nike sweatshirt with the words, “Whose car we gonna take?” etched on the front.

But the Celtics’ first-year head coach did let his postgame attire do some of the talking after Boston blew out the 76ers, 112-88, in Game 7 on Sunday evening.

Joe Mazzulla isn’t exactly one to make headline-snagging statements whenever he takes to the podium.

Of course, Boston-area cinephiles should recognize the quote immediately as a famous line from the 2010 film, “The Town.”

The back-and-forth between Ben Affleck’s Doug MacRay and Jeremy Renner’s James Coughlin is recognized as one of the most quotable lines from a film set in the Commonwealth, joining other quips such as “How do you like them apples?” and “I’m the guy who does his job, you must be the other guy.”

But Renner’s retort is more than just a creative design for Mazzulla’s new sweatshirt. According to guard Malcolm Brogdon, it’s a rallying cry for a Celtics team buying into one common goal this postseason.

“I think it’s ‘Whose car are we taking?’ I think that’s the saying,” Brogdon told NESN.com’s Sean T. McGuire. “And it’s basically just ride or die for your guys, the guys you’re on the court with, the guys you’re competing with. It’s having the mentality [of] it doesn’t matter what we’re going to get into, we’re going to do it together.”

Even though Mazzulla hasn’t expanded much on the quote in question, he did tip his hand earlier this year about his affinity for the popular film about Charlestown bank robbers.

During a pregame interview back in January, Brian Scalabrine said that Mazzulla watches the film “four times a week.”

When asked how his frequent viewings of “The Town” relates to the Celtics, Mazzulla answered, “I guess just a mindset. A Boston mindset.”

As Mazzulla and the Celtics brace themselves for a battle against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, perhaps a team viewing of the flick might be in order.

Conor Ryan can be reached at conor.ryan@globe.com.