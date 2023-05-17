fb-pixel Skip to main content
UFC 292 will be held at TD Garden this summer, featuring a pair of title fights

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated May 17, 2023, 9 minutes ago
Aljamain Sterling defended his title with a split decision win over Henry Cejudo at UFC 288 on May 7.Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The UFC is coming back to Boston this summer, and there will be two titles on the line.

Headlining the Aug. 19 card at TD Garden will be a bantamweight match between champion Aljamain Sterling and “Suga” Sean O’Malley. The co-main event will feature Zhang Weili defending her strawweight belt against Amanda Lemos.

O’Malley (16-1) is unbeaten in his last five fights, while Sterling (23-3) is unbeaten in his last nine, including a split decision win over Henry Cejudo earlier this month at UFC 288. After that victory, O’Malley entered the octagon to confront Sterling and demand a shot at the title. He will get his wish in Boston.

The rest of the card, which could feature several local fighters, will be announced at later date.

UFC 292 will mark the first time the organization has held an event in Boston since Dominick Reyes defeated Chris Weidman on Oct. 18, 2019. That card featured plenty of fighters with New England ties, with Bridgewater’s Joe Lauzon and Taunton native Randy Costa securing wins.


