At Cohasset, success is fueled by past setbacks and has the No. 1 seed in Division 4 primed for a postseason run

“It’s more as one of our failures to help us succeed,” said Lee, who has committed to play at the University of Maryland-Baltimore County. “That’s what’s going to help us go on this run.”

Defenseman Declan Lee , a junior captain, admitted he’s watched the replay of the Skippers’ 13-12 overtime loss to Wahconah in the Division 4 semifinals a year ago — though only for positive reasons.

Still stung by a heartbreaking postseason loss a season ago, the Cohasset boys’ lacrosse team has only looked back for the sake of taking a step forward.

With two regular-season games remaining, Cohasset (14-2), ranked No. 14 in the Globe Top 20, has already wrapped up the South Shore League title and sits atop the MIAA Division 4 Power Rankings. Anchored by senior goalie Colin Humphrey (128 saves in his first year as starter), Lee and fellow pole Thomas Hansen, the Skippers have surrendered just 73 goals in 16 games. Humphrey, along with Lee and senior midfielder Luke Willmott, have served as captains.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Cohasset has checked off nearly every box in its climb back to the top, chasing a state title which — by Skipper standards — has been elusive, having not won it all since capturing five titles in a 13-year span from 2006-18.

Advertisement

Like every current senior class in the state, the Skippers dealt with adversity when their freshman season was wiped out because of COVID-19 in the spring of 2020. That was supposed to be Steve Rotondi’s first year as Cohasset’s boys’ lacrosse coach. Rotondi is also the school’s athletic director.

Cohasset coach Steve Rotondi (center), addressing his players, feels confident with his team's growth through its experience. "We finally have this group that’s been there, seen it, knows what to do and how to react.” he said. DebeeTlumacki

“I can’t stress enough, whether it’s successes or failures, how much that helps teams over time,” said Rotondi, who played at Weymouth under legendary coach Tony Manzelli, the godfather of lacrosse in the Bay State. “You didn’t play lacrosse for a year-plus and then you get this condensed season [in 2021] and you’ve got a new voice with a new coaching staff.

Advertisement

“I felt like we took our lumps early on figuring that stuff out. Getting to go on that run last year and getting to bring most of those guys back, we finally have this group that’s been there, seen it, knows what to do and how to react.”

“ ‘It’s no excuse for us, having a small town. If we have 10 guys who want to work hard, we have as good a chance as anyone else.’ Cohasset senior goalie Colin Humphrey on the Skippers' postseason chances

The Skippers graduated five seniors from last year’s team, including key contributors in LSM Josh Burke and goaltender Anthony Kulturides, the South Shore League co-MVP who’s now at Merrimack.

The transition from Kulturides to Humphrey in goal has been seamless, while Cohasset boasts a balanced offense which features four players who’ve scored at least 31 goals but none more than 33 in senior attack Rob Norton (32 goals and 27 assists for 59 points), junior midfielder Liam Appleton (33-21—54), freshman attack Gus Greene (31-18—49) and senior midfielder Charlie Donovan (33-15—48).

Cohasset senior goaiie Colin Murphy has been a stalwart in net for the Skippers, with 128 saves in his first year as a varsity starter. DebeeTlumacki

After knocking off league foe Norwell, the defending Division 3 champion, in the second game of the season, the Skippers have been tested by a gauntlet of a nonleague games. They have faced regional rivals such as Duxbury, Marshfield, Scituate and Sandwich — a fellow Division 4 contender and future member of the South Shore League — going 2 for 2 in those matchups, with another tough game looming next week against Hingham, a Division 1 contender.

Though the Skippers fell short against Marshfield (10-8) and Duxbury (6-3), the players do not make any excuses about the fact Cohasset, with an enrollment of only 431 students, is smaller than nearly every opponent it faces.

Advertisement

“All that matters is that you need 10 people that are willing to work hard on the field at all times,” Humphrey said. “It’s no excuse for us, having a small town. If we have 10 guys who want to work hard, we have as good a chance as anyone else.”

In a tight-knit community such as Cohasset, many players from this year’s team can recall watching the Skippers’ most recent championship, a 13-3 win over Dover-Sherborn in 2018, while they were still in middle school or younger. Lee, a sixth grader at the time, noted there’s a new group of youth players who have followed the team’s run — and that fact resonates with him.

Humphrey is keenly aware of Cohasset’s lacrosse history. Much like looking back at last season, however, history only means so much when the focus remains the present.

“We know there’s an expectation for success,” he said. “But we’re not really worried about any of the past seasons, this team is playing for the present and building our own legacy.”

Quick sticks

▪ In the Independent School League, lacrosse is the primary sport for a majority of the players. At Noble & Greenough, however, roughly 50 percent of players consider lacrosse their secondary sport to football, hockey, or basketball.

“We have made it a real priority to go out and identify athletes at Nobles that we can develop and give a great experience to as lacrosse players,” said Matt Rowley.

Advertisement

The Bulldogs entered Wednesday’s ISL quarterfinal against Milton Academy as the second seed behind previously unbeaten Belmont Hill (14-1), which was knocked out in the quarterfinals by eighth-seeded Tabor, 6-4, marking the second year in a row the ISL’s unbeaten top seed failed to survive the quarters of the tournament.

Unlike Belmont, Nobles (13-3) advanced to Saturday’s semifinals after scoring an 17-9 victory over seventh-seeded Milton Academy and will host No. 3 St. Sebastian’s (11-2), a 13-9 winner over No. 6 Thayer. No. 5 Governor’s (8-7) knocked out No. 4 Middlesex, 16-6, and will host Tabor (10-7).

The championship game scheduled to be held at Belmont Hill on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The consolation final will be at noon.

Senior defensive midfielder Joe Duggan is committed to play football at Fordham. Sophomore Thatcher Bernstein was a goalie on the 2022 US Under-17 men’s select hockey tournament at the 2022 Five Nations Tournament in Colorado Springs. He has amassed 21 goals and 12 assists this season as a midfielder. Senior long stick midfielder Ollie Lamadieu (2 goals, 2 assists) came to Nobles as a hockey player but is now committed to play lacrosse at Trinity.

“We would not be at the top of the league if our second-sport kids didn’t buy in and make the contributions they make,” said Rowley.

▪ Bishop Feehan senior Brady Vitelli eclipsed the 100 career goals with a four-goal performance in a Catholic Central win over Matignon . . . Essex Tech junior Fisher Gadbois tallied five goals and three assists to reach 100 career points in a 16-12 win over Gloucester . . . Westwood junior attack Brendan Varnerin (Westwood) topped the 100-point mark when he produced five goals and an assist in a 16-4 Tri-Valley League win over Holliston . . . With the overtime winner in an 11-10 nonleague win over Mansfield, Silver Lake s senior Brandon Cavicchi (2 goals, 2 assists) tallied his 100th career point.eld . . . Matt O’Donnell buried his 100th career goal for Cardinal Spellman in a loss to Nantucket.

Advertisement

Correspondent Zach Lyons contributed to this story.