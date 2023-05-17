Turkey protests as police search homes of two journalists in Germany on Wednesday

BERLIN — German police searched the homes of two journalists for a Turkish newspaper on Wednesday in an operation that drew a sharp protest from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Prosecutors and police in Darmstadt said that the apartments of the two men in Moerfelden-Walldorf, south of Frankfurt, were searched on suspicion of “compromising dissemination of personal data.” In a statement, they didn't elaborate on the accusation.

They said that electronic storage media and other evidence were seized, and that the journalists were then released.