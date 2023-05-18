10 Taylor-made moments from the Eras Tour

During her tour, just after the news that Swift and Joe Alwyn had split after six years together, a rumor surfaced that Swift might be dating Healy, lead vocalist of The 1975. The pair were seen leaving Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village together late at night on May 15.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has brought lots of drama, from fans’ tears shed over Ticketmaster pricing, her scolding of a security guard mid-song, and the singer’s ending of one relationship and possible start of a new one. Here are some of the moments we’re thinking about ahead of her three dates at Gillette Stadium this weekend.

Healy has also attended multiple Eras Tour concerts, performing three times. Most recently he appeared with opener Phoebe Bridgers in Philadelphia on May 12.

Matty Healy of The 1975 has appeared onstage several times during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

2. Swift yelled at a security guard during “Bad Blood.”

Videos circulated on TikTok of Swift yelling at a security guard who was interfering with a fan, interrupting her performance of “Bad Blood” during a show in Philadelphia. Referring to a concertgoer, she tells the guard, “She’s fine,” and “She wasn’t doing anything.” She then asks him to stop, twice.

The fan she was defending is Kelly Inglis, a Maryland elementary school teacher, according to CBS News Baltimore.

Inglis posted a TikTok on a friend’s account about the incident. She says the guard was kicked out, and Inglis and her friends received tickets to Swift’s concert the next night. Inglis later started her own account and released a video thanking Swift.

“The fact that you did that for me last night, and you stood up for me meant so so so so much,” she says.

3. Some Eras Tour merch fades after one wash.

Many fans were excited about getting their hands on the Eras Tour merch, only to wash it once and see the graphics fading away. Upset Swifties took to TikTok to show their ruined sweat shirts and T-shirts.

A comment on @claire.chat2′s video cautions, “never wash merch.” Some users have started ironing over the decals before washing, which seems to be helping.

4. But merch lines can be hours long.

Adding fuel to the fire, lines to pick up said merch are reportedly extremely long. A Houston TV station posted an aerial view on Twitter of fans lining up the morning of a concert at NRG Stadium to secure their souvenirs. In the video, it’s still fairly dark outside, but Swifties are determined like no other.

Taylor Swift fans are already lined up to buy merchandise from the Eras Tour outside NRG Stadium this morning.



Read: https://t.co/PS6Pn4nrvM pic.twitter.com/329juWTG1b — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) April 20, 2023

5. Tickets. Dear God, the ticket prices.

Tickets for Swift’s concerts are outrageously expensive, if you can even get your hands on them. On the low end — in the “nosebleed” sections of Gillette — resale tickets for her shows in Foxborough start at around $1,500, a price way out of reach for many fans.

6. Fans are flooding parking lots around stadiums just to be a part of the tour in some way.

Some fans unable to secure tickets are opting for the next best thing: having a party in the parking lot outside of her concert venues. A TikTok by @lizabethvictor shows fans dancing to “You Belong With Me” outside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The top of the video reads “Eras Tour (Parking Lot Version),” cleverly referring to the “Taylor’s Version” re-releases of her albums.

7. The. Swiftie. Dads.

Many fans are posting videos of their loyal Swiftie fathers in their Eras Tour outfits. One shows a dad wearing a “D.A.D.D.J.G.” shirt — an acronym for Dads Against Daughters Dating Jake Gyllenhaal — Swift’s ex. Other shirts read “Fifty and a Swiftie” and “Stay Away From Juliet” — a reference to Swift’s “Love Story.”

8. Confetti that’s suitable for framing.

Crafty Swifties are collecting confetti from the concerts — each color representing a different Swift era — and putting them in a frame with their concert ticket as a way to remember the show and save money on merch.

9. Building community through friendship bracelets.

Many tour-goers are bringing Swift-related friendship bracelets to trade with or gift to other Swifties. Some spell out “Eras Tour,” others reference people’s favorite songs, and others simply say “Slay.”

10. Swift is playing two acoustic surprise songs every show.

Each Eras Tour show is guaranteed to be slightly different, with two surprise songs every night. Some fans are tracking the tunes she’s already played, including “Our Song” and “Fifteen,” as they try to guess what might be next.

Maddie Browning can be reached at maddie.browning@globe.com.