Author readings around Boston May 21-27

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
- E.B. Goodale (”The Moon Remembers”) reads at 10:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Dawn Nickel (”She Recovers Every Day: Meditations for Women”) reads at 3 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop.
- Elaine Dimopoulos (”The Remarkable Rescue at Milkweed Meadow”) is in conversation with Gregory Maguire at 4 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
MONDAY
- Kay Redfield Jamison (”Fires in the Dark: Healing the Unquiet Mind”) reads at 6 p.m. at Cambridge Public Library at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store.
- Sharon Ann Murphy (”Banking on Slavery: Financing Southern Expansion in the Antebellum United States”) reads at 6 p.m. at Massachusetts Historical Society (Tickets are $10, free for members, EBT cardholders, and virtual attendees).
- Serhii Plokhy (”The Russo-Ukrainian War: The Return of History”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
TUESDAY
- Cathy Ballou Mealey (”Make More S’mores”) reads at 10 a.m. at Wellesley Books.
- Yara Zgheib (”No Land to Light on”) reads at 5 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe.
- Mark Lee Gardner (”The Earth Is All That Lasts: Crazy Horse, Sitting Bull, and the Last Stand of the Great Sioux Nation”) reads at 6 p.m. virtually via New England Historic Genealogical Society.
- R.F. Kuang (”Yellowface”) is in conversation with Kalyani Saxena at 6 p.m. at First Parish Church at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (Tickets are $35, including a copy of the book).
- Rachel Louise Snyder (”Women We Buried, Women We Burned: A Memoir”) is in conversation with Andre Dubus III at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Miel Moreland (”Something Like Possible”) is in conversation with Marisa Kanter at 7 p.m. virtually via Porter Square Books.
WEDNESDAY
- Chris Van Dusen (”Big Truck Little Island”) reads at 4 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe.
- Chad L. Williams (”The Wounded World: W.E.B. Du Bois and the First World War”) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Athenaeum (Tickets are $10, $5 for virtual attendees, and free for members).
- Abraham Verghese (”The Covenant of Water”) reads at 6 p.m. at Coolidge Corner Theatre at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith (Tickets are $8).
- George Lakey (”Dancing with History: A Life for Peace and Justice”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Hannah Wunsch (”The Autumn Ghost: How the Battle Against a Polio Epidemic Revolutionized Modern Medical Care”) is in conversation with Anupam B. Jena at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
THURSDAY
- Jerry Craft (”School Trip: A Graphic Novel”) is in conversation with Jeff Kinney at 6:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (Tickets are $15.93, including a copy of the book).
- Maya Kaimal (”Indian Flavor Every Day: Simple Recipes and Smart Techniques to Inspire: A Cookbook”) reads at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.
- Daegan Miller (”This Radical Land: A Natural History of American Dissent”) is in conversation with Sven Birkerts at 7 p.m. at Concord Museum (Tickets are $10, free for members and virtual attendees).
- Charles O. Hartman (”Virtual Muse: Experiments in Computer Poetry”), Betsy Sholl (”As if a Song Could Save You”), and Michael Todd Steffen (”On Earth as It Is”) read at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop (Tickets are $10, $5 for students, and free for virtual attendees).
- Anastasia E.B. Kidd (”Fat Church: Claiming a Gospel of Fat Liberation”) is in conversation with Shelly Rambo at 7:30 p.m. at All She Wrote Books.
FRIDAY
- Mark Cirino, Michael Von Cannon, Andre Dubus III, and Jennifer Haigh (”One True Sentence: Writers & Readers on Hemingway’s Art”) are in conversation at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition.