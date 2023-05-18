Local bestsellers for the week ended May 14

1. The Covenant of Water Abraham Verghese Grove Press

3. Happy Place Emily Henry Berkley

4. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

5. The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece Tom Hanks, R. Sikoryak (Illus.) Knopf

6. Hello Beautiful Ann Napolitano The Dial Press

7. Small Mercies Dennis Lehane Harper

8. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

9. Romantic Comedy Curtis Sittenfeld Random House

10. Hang the Moon Jeannette Walls Scribner

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

2. Poverty, by America Matthew Desmond Crown

3. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

4. You Could Make This Place Beautiful: A Memoir Maggie Smith Atria/One Signal Publishers

5. It. Goes. So. Fast.: The Year of No Do-Overs Mary Louise Kelly Henry Holt and Co.

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

7. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times Michelle Obama Crown

8. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford Harmony

9. Spare Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex Random House

10. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

2. The Last Thing He Told Me Laura Dave S&S/Marysue Rucci Books

3. Meet Me at the Lake Carley Fortune Berkley

4. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Penguin

5. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

6. Fellowship Point: A Novel Alice Elliott Dark S&S/ Marysue Rucci Books

7. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

8. Daisy Jones & the Six Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

9. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

10. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue V. E. Schwab Tor

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Vintage

2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

3. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity David Graeber, David Wengrow Picador

4. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

5. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk, MD Penguin

6. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

7. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America Matt Kracht Chronicle Books

8. The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet John Green Dutton

9. OMFG, BEES!: Bees Are So Amazing and You’re About to Find Out Why Matt Kracht Chronicle Books

10. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom Don Miguel Ruiz Amber-Allen

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, May 14. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.