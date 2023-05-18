Scalpers, scams, and scarcity leave few options for fans still hoping to score Taylor Swift tickets

As Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour rolls into Gillette Stadium for three shows starting Friday, dwindling inventory on the secondary ticket market and prices that remain stubbornly high mean fans hoping to find last-minute tickets are running out of options. It’s rare to find a Taylor Swift ticket for less than $1,000 on StubHub, where prices have ranged from more than $2,500 for a spot in Section 301, the last wedge at the top of the stadium farthest from the action, to $4,100 per ticket for seats in Section A13 on the field near the stage. Then there are the fees, which can amount to nearly a third of the cost of a ticket.

“I get it, people want to flip them, people want to make money, but that’s crazy,” said Ben Hersey, 45, of Easthampton. Hersey was heading a fundraising effort to buy tickets for a neighbor whose husband died last winter and the couple’s two young daughters.

“We got $3,000 in a couple of days, it was really great, and I was thinking, maybe we can make this happen,” Hersey said. He found three tickets on StubHub in the $1,400-$1,600 range. “We were preparing to click on purchase, and bam, there was a $425 fee on each ticket, which just shot it out of orbit for what we had.”

StubHub on Thursday had fewer than 265 tickets listed for each of the three Gillette shows, down from more than 400 at the end of last week. CheapTickets had between 100-140, depending on the show. Other resale sites, including SeatGeek and Vivid Seats, don’t list the total number of tickets available.

Budget-conscious fans hoping to score face-value tickets (from $49 to $449) have flocked to Facebook, Reddit, and other social media platforms, where there are communities of like-minded Swifties who are reluctant to ransack their savings for the cost of a scalped ticket. Yet instead of finding affordable seats, many Facebook users are encountering scams. Accounts offering relative bargains, supposedly because a ticketholder is suddenly unable to attend, usually turn out to have been hacked.

“Facebook is only full of scammers,” said Ana Daly, 23, of Duxbury, who said she lost $700 to one of them after seeing fake images of tickets offered by a hacked account. Despite the sting of having been defrauded, the Merrimack College senior hasn’t given up on her quest to see Swift perform for the first time since Daly was 10.

“I graduate college on May 20, so I’m really trying to find a single ticket for that date, but I’d be grateful for any day,” she said. Daly reported the scam to her bank and is hoping for reimbursement.

Lisa Durkin, of Needham, has been searching for seats for herself and a friend on Facebook, where she has joined “five or six” of the four dozen private groups dedicated to buying and selling Taylor Swift tickets. Like Daly, Durkin had signed up through Ticketmaster to be a “verified fan” when tickets first went on sale in November, but overwhelming demand meant that neither was among the people randomly selected to take part in the presale. They didn’t get a second chance: Swift’s entire “Eras” tour sold out before tickets went on sale to the general public. The presale breakdown drew criticism from Swift and her fans, and prompted a US Senate hearing into Ticketmaster’s dominance of the industry.

Advertisement

As one of countless fans shut out in November, Durkin is tracking prices online and hoping for a lucky break.

“This way is super stressful and like a second job,” she said. “Also, it is upsetting that so many people are lying about tickets and are getting away with stealing money from fans.”

Fans hoping to take advantage of a last-minute market correction as showtime nears are likely destined for disappointment. Even as Swift’s concert May 12 in Philadelphia was beginning, prices on StubHub for that night’s gig still ranged into the thousands of dollars. Another option is to check back with Ticketmaster: Seats that had been held back until stage and production requirements are finalized are often released for sale on the day of a concert — sometimes while the opening acts are performing. Some fans who saw Swift in Nashville told CNN they snagged floor seats at the face value of $350 while they were driving to the stadium.

A same-day ticket drop would work for Daly, who says she’s willing to spend $600 per ticket to see Swift this weekend. The odds of securing face-value seats through Ticketmaster seem long, but Durkin is ready with a backup plan.

“I will be going one night and maybe two to listen outside Gillette,” she said.