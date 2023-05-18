Terrible Taylor Swift traffic and lessons learned: From podcasts to pee breaks, here’s how to prepare

My friend’s daughter and I danced. We had snacks. The entire stadium shouted during “We Are Never, Ever Getting Back Together,” and I purged every breakup I’d ever had. I was feeling 22, to be quite honest.

It was 2015, and I’d taken my close friend’s daughter to see Swift on her “1989″ tour (for non-Taylor people, that album includes “Shake it Off” and “Style”). It was a wonderful show.

The closest I’ve come to an existential crisis — and a spiritual awakening — was during the second (or third?) hour of being stuck in traffic after a Taylor Swift concert at Gillette Stadium.

But then we were faced with a question: Would we stay through the encore?

Remaining in our seats until the very end of the show would make it difficult to get out. We could leave before the last song, but that would mean missing out on being fully present for “Shake It Off,” which we figured was last on the setlist.

I was very willing to miss that one — it was not my favorite on the album — but then I looked at this girl’s face and thought, “I am not a mom. I am a cool aunt type. I am so cool. I am the exact kind of adult who will stay in my seat until the closing beat. I can shake it off and deal with some traffic.”

That’s what we did — and that last number was brilliant.

Then we traveled to the car, and very quickly I realized I was running, as were others. We all jumped into our vehicles, turned on the engines, and then . . . nothing. I texted my friend to let him know his daughter was safe and that we’d be back late. I prepared for a nice hour or two of listening to the radio and having a conversation with her.

From my memory, she fell asleep within 15 minutes. That probably isn’t true, but she did pass out hard, and I turned down the radio because the sound seemed to be bothering her. She looked so pleased and peaceful, visions of Taylor dancing in her head.

Not long after she was out, my phone died and my old charger — the kind that plugged into the cigarette lighter — decided to stop working.

Then it was midnight and I was hungry.

I tried to focus. I stuck my head out the window for a breeze. Somewhere along Route 1, with the on-ramp to I-95 within sight, I began to wonder who I was. Who I might become. How time worked.

I think I saw my deceased great-grandmother Rose. I think she asked me, in ghost form, why I didn’t have a better charger.

I was Joel from HBO’s “The Last of Us,” a reference that I couldn’t make in 2015 but can now. As my eyelids got heavier, I kept thinking, “I just need to get this girl to a safer place. I don’t care what happens to me.”

Other cars looked like monsters. I had to pee.

After I dropped my friend’s daughter at her home in Medford at what was probably 3 a.m. but felt much later, her dad meeting us outside in his pajamas (he had been resting so peacefully), I promised myself that this would never happen to me again.

If you’re going to see Taylor Swift this weekend, the Gillette experience might be new to you. Like me, you might not know what traffic is like at the end of a football event.

Even if you do, please understand that on Friday night, it’s not just Taylor who’ll be tying up traffic. Janet Jackson will have 20,000 fans of her own show at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield just a few miles down the road.

If you must drive and you’re going to stay through “Karma,” a fitting title (when you think about traffic) for the presumed concert closer, consider making the following preparations:

1. Bring two portable chargers. Test them first. Great-grandma Rose says so.

2. Bring a cooler with snacks for after the show. If you’re driving through Stoughton on your way to Gillette, you can get many tiny snacks at IKEA. Maybe try the Kafferep cookies. But get enough ice in that cooler for sandwiches too. Expect to need a second dinner.

3. Make a list of friends on the West Coast. Make phone dates with them. This is a very good time to catch up with people who are in what is usually the wrong time zone.

4. If you do not pee standing up, bring something that makes that possible. I have long been a supporter of The pStyle, a contraption that helped me pee anywhere when bathrooms were closed during 2020. After I raved about it, the company signed on as a partner for an episode of my “Love Letters” podcast. PStyle aims to “promote the comfort, health, and safety of women, non binary, and trans people.” Basically, it makes it possible to make a pee stop that’s quick and clean. I recommend practicing once at home, just to get the hang of it. My pStyle is a shade of purple that reminds me of the cover of “Midnights.” Pick your Swift era and choose a color.

A purple pStyle and the similarly hued "Midnights" cover. LEFT: Meredith Goldstein/Globe Staff RIGHT: Republic Records via AP

5. Prepare podcasts that match the mood. Your guests are going to be hyped. Full of questions. Thoughts. There’s so much to consider. Let a podcast about Swift lead you on a journey. Sam Sanders has an “Into It” (Vulture) episode about Swift’s recent breakup. The wonderful Nora Princiotti, who used to cover sports at the Globe and now works for the Ringer, has “Every Single Album,” a podcast where she and Nathan Hubbard do a deep dive into, well, every single album.

Janet Jackson will be playing the Xfinity Center in Mansfield on Friday, the first night of Taylor Swift's three dates at Gillette Stadium. AFP/Getty Images/AFP

6. Maybe you’re a Gen X person like me and, if you’re going to see Taylor on Friday, you’re grieving a bit about not being at Janet Jackson’s show that night. But there are YouTube videos of Jackson’s entire “Velvet Rope Tour” that you can listen to in your car. It’ll sort of be like you went to both concerts.

"Furious Love" by Sam Kashner and Nancy Schoenberger. Harper Perennial

7. Taylor Swift interviewed Pattie Boyd for Harpers Bazaar in 2018. She spoke to Boyd, who had been married to George Harrison and Eric Clapton, about being a famous rock ‘n’ roll muse. In the Q&A, Swift tells Boyd, “I read a book about Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor recently, and how there was this crazy frenzy surrounding them.” Of course Swift would have thoughts about that kind of narrative. The book she read is believed to be “Furious Love: Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton, and the Marriage of the Century” by Sam Kashner and Nancy Schoenberger. J. Paul Boehmer, who has a very soothing voice, does the audiobook. It’s 17 hours and 36 minutes. Hopefully you won’t be listening to the whole thing at once.

