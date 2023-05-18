You don’t need a concert ticket for these Taylor Swift-themed parties and events

The Liberty Hotel is serving up Swift-themed cocktails this month. A drink called “Champagne Problems” blends prosecco, gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup with cotton candy on top. They also have a “Welcome to New York” drink made with Maker’s Mark bourbon, sweet vermouth, bitters, and a Luxardo cherry.

But Swift-themed events leading up to the concerts might be the next best thing to a seat at Gillette, offering a place for despondent fans to comfort each other — and the ticketed lucky ones to celebrate.

Many Mass. Swifties waited in virtual lines for hours for Eras Tour tickets, only to leave empty-handed and devastated. With resale tickets going for around $1,500 on the low end, the reality is that many Swifties won’t make it past the gates at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 20, and 21 .

Advertisement

The Liberty Hotel will be serving Taylor Swift-themed drinks throughout May. The Liberty Hotel

The hotel has snacks inspired by the singer-songwriter on the menu, too, including Nashville Chicken Wings, Cornelia Street Tacos, and Wildest Greens.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

High Street Place will host a Taylor Swift Pre-Show Party & Bejeweled Glow-Up Experience on May 20 from noon-4 p.m. Weymouth-based singer Anna Daley Young will perform covers of Swift’s hits from noon-2 p.m., a Swift playlist will provide the soundtrack for the rest of the event.

Ahead of the party, guests can reserve spots for MLR’s Bejeweled Glow Up Experience. They have options for Taylor Swift hairstyles, makeup, and extra glitter in preparation for the concert or just for fun.

“We decided to keep the experience open even after people will be at at the venue,” if there is demand, said Lou Rod, founder and CEO of MLR — which provides artist management for hair and makeup artists.

MLR will be at High Street Place to do hairstyles and makeup looks for Swifties interested in Taylor Swift-inspired makeovers. MLR

Fans can choose one of six looks: Lover — with the classic pink glittery heart around one eye, Enchanted — a red lip and silver sparkles trailing a wing, Wildest Dreams — a smoky eye and red lip, Bejeweled — a shimmery lid with silver sparkles and a red lip, Midnight — a deep bluish purple thick wing, and Bad Blood — black, sultry eyeliner and a red lip.

Advertisement

Next weekend, Swifties in the mood to ride the good vibes out to sea can join Dishe Entertainment’s Cruel Summer Cruise on May 27 from 7-10 p.m. The Music City Queen will take passengers on a sunset cruise around Boston Harbor with hors d’oeuvres, drag and burlesque performances, and Swift’s music played by Worchester DJ and drag performer Joslyn Fox. The event is for ages 21 and up and a cash bar will be onboard.

Swifties will embark on Dishe Entertainment's Cruel Summer Cruise around Boston Harbor on May 27. Dishe Entertainment

Kandi Dishe, owner of Dishe Entertainment and one of the performers, said performances will happen on the upper deck, a photographer will take photos of guests on the middle deck, and Swifties can relax on the lower deck.

“One of the really cool things that we have found out doing these shows is not only how ravenous and fun Swifties are, but how much of a community there already is there,” said Dishe. “So the thought process was, ‘Why aren’t we just having a big party to kick off summer and enjoy the camaraderie and the mutual love and adoration that comes with being in this fandom?’”

TAYLOR SWIFT-THEMED DRINKS AND BITES

Throughout May. The Liberty Hotel, 215 Charles St. libertyhotel.com

Advertisement

TAYLOR SWIFT PRE-SHOW PARTY & BEJEWELED GLOW-UP EXPERIENCE

May 20, noon-4 p.m. Free, makeup and hair extra charge. High Street Place, 100 High St. eventbrite.com

CRUEL SUMMER CRUISE: Swifties at Sea

May 27, 7-10 p.m. $100. 60 Rowes Wharf. eventbrite.com





Maddie Browning can be reached at maddie.browning@globe.com.