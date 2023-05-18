In ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom,’ you compose your own adventure

More than anything, sound was what made those experiences so unforgettable, from the echoing four-note piano theme that announced visiting a place for the first time to the accordion waltz played by Kass, the avian bard who pointed the way to several puzzles. Now that I’ve played a few hours of “Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom,” the sequel to “Breath,” which released May 12, I’m confident that the music team not only knew how important sound was to the last game, but resolved to do it better still in this one.

Having played Nintendo’s “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” for hundreds of hours over the past five years, I can say it was ultimately the little things that made it one of my favorite video games of all time. The sheer joy of seeing the names of new locations I’d discovered appear on my screen or spotting the telltale orange glow of a shrine on the horizon. The thrill of finding unfamiliar plants and combining them in my cooking pot, or the quiet contentment of approaching a stable where I could pass the night in peace.

When I first launched “Tears” on my Nintendo Switch last Friday, that ascending four-note melody — D, F, E flat, B flat — said “welcome back,” arising as soon as I moved the joystick forward and made the hero Link take his first steps of our new journey. A video game is nothing without a player, and in this game, the music is in you: both you as Link, and you holding the controller. The kingdom of Hyrule awaits you again.

According to the crowdsourced database howlongtobeat.com, the original “The Legend of Zelda” takes an average eight to nine hours to beat. Much of that time is spent looking for dungeons and seeking out secrets and puzzles in the game’s top-down overworld, all to the tune of an eight-bit melody that lasts a grand total of 40 seconds before looping back to the beginning. That might sound like torture, and for some parents and partners of those Reagan-era gamers, I’m sure it was. But for those who played and loved the game, composer Koji Kondo’s overworld theme became synonymous with the sound of adventure.

For the next few decades, the series built on that tradition of wall-to-wall music with memorable themes. Many of these motifs, such as “Zelda’s Lullaby,” appeared in multiple games. Then “Breath,” a 2017 launch title for the Switch, took a sudden swerve. When players awoke the amnesiac Link from his hundred-year sleep and emerged onto Hyrule’s Great Plateau in the game’s first minutes, they were greeted with a sparse backdrop of mostly flute and piano, lovely and lonely, befitting the ruin-strewn world. Even the music that played while riding a horse was understated and impressionistic, reminiscent of Debussy. The stirring fanfares and heroic rhythms were gone, it seemed, replaced by fragments that blurred the line between sound effects and music.

But upon exploring the vast open world, players found more substantial soundscapes to discover. Village themes referenced previous games, and music for battles was satisfyingly intense. It was easy to tell just from sound that the giant dragon wending its way across the sky meant you no harm, but that robot scuttling across Hyrule Field was death on six legs. And between those musical signposts, there was always ample space for the player to compose their own adventure.

That has clearly continued in “Tears,” which takes place a couple of years after the events of “Breath.” I was amazed by how many distinct sounds were in “Tears” and how naturally they harmonized with the background music, adding accents to the rhythms of exploration. Even the sound of Link walking across the land has seemingly endless variations depending on the combination of terrain, what footwear he’s wearing, his walking speed, and the weapon that’s clanking on his back. As I padded across the grass, I thought of “Native,” of one of composer Pauline Oliveros’s “Sonic Meditations”: “walk so silently that your feet become ears.”

A screenshot from Nintendo's "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom," which released May 12. A Zonai shrine is visible on the side of the mountain. Courtesy of Nintendo of America

In both gameplay and soundtrack, “Tears” builds on the precedent set by its older sibling, retaining the elements that worked so well in “Breath” while adding and revising enough to avoid sequel syndrome. After traversing the initial tutorial zone, players are free to not only explore, but create. Boards and ancient gadgets can be assembled into fan-propelled wooden carts with attached flamethrowers, while flimsy wooden clubs and rusty swords can be enhanced with parts from defeated monsters and robots.

The land is dotted with ancient shrines left behind by the deer-like Zonai people, and the music that plays inside them effectively blends futuristic and archaic with tranquil bells and mallet percussion and subtle splashes of neon synths. When Link meets the scientist Purah, an ally from the previous game, her presence is announced with her signature clattering theme from “Breath,” but as she removes her opaque goggles to get a better look at the player, cello and piano introduce an acoustic surprise.

Geographically, the world map of Hyrule is almost identical to the map in “Breath,” but “Tears” adds layers. Above the kingdom there are archipelagos of floating islands, where the soundtrack prominently features the eerie sound of a classical saxophone: an instrument that was never noticeable in “Breath.” I haven’t yet explored the Depths, the new subterranean layer, but I predict that it will introduce some new sounds as well. So far, the most delightful moments have been when Link cooks a meal and hums any one of many snippets from soundtracks past, including “Saria’s Song” from 1998′s era-defining “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time,” Kass’s theme from “Breath,” and that classic overworld theme.

Every note in “Tears” is composed and programmed in advance, but because the soundscape of Hyrule reacts so sensitively to the action of the player, it feels like we are summoning the music rather than the other way around. In this way, when we explore that open world of seemingly infinite possibilities, we become the music itself.

