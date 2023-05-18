GE gets a new CFO

General Electric CEO Larry Culp is promoting Rahul Ghai to be the company’s next chief financial officer as of Sept. 1, to succeed Carolina Dybeck Happe. Culp had recruited Dybeck Happe from Maersk three years ago to GE and to Boston. But that was before Culp and the GE board decided to break the Boston-based company into three standalone businesses: GE Aerospace, GE HealthCare (which was spun off earlier this year), and GE Vernova (the energy-related businesses, to be spun off in early 2024). GE Vernova will be based in Cambridge, but GE Aerospace, essentially GE’s remaining industrial business after the spinoffs of the health care and energy groups, will be based in Ohio. Ghai joined GE Aerospace last year as CFO from Otis, the Connecticut-based elevator manufacturer, so he is a natural choice to take over as CFO of GE proper; Culp is already CEO of both the aerospace business and the parent company. Dybeck Happe will continue as a senior vice president after Sept. 1 to help with the CFO transition and to prepare for the GE Vernova spinoff. — JON CHESTO

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

GDP GROWTH

Advertisement

Mass. economy sluggish in the first quarter

The Massachusetts economy slowed to a near standstill in the first quarter, according to the latest MassBenchmarks report put together by local economists. During the first three months of 2023, the state’s real gross domestic product increased at a 0.1 percent annualized rate, compared to US gross domestic product growing at an annualized rate of 1.1 percent. In the final three months of 2022, the state’s economy had actually outpaced the nation’s, with GDP growth of 2.9 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively. But consumer spending, as measured by sales tax receipts, slowed down in Massachusetts compared to the national average in the first three months of this year. — JON CHESTO

AUTOMOTIVE

Ford recalling SUVs over rear camera problem

Ford is recalling over 422,000 SUVs in the United States because the image from the rear camera may not be displayed. The recall covers certain Ford Explorers and Lincoln Aviators from the 2020 through 2023 model years, as well as 2020 through 2022 Lincoln Corsairs. All have 360-degree cameras. Some of the vehicles were recalled for the same problem earlier this year, but the remedy didn’t work. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents that the lack of a rear camera image can cut visibility, increasing the risk of a crash. Ford says it’s working with parts suppliers to identify the cause and develop a repair. Vehicles that were fixed under a January recall will have to be repaired again. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

AGRICULTURE

US importing wheat as weather forces crop abandonment

The United States is resorting to purchases of European wheat after a drought upended crop markets, pushing local prices higher. At least two cargoes of Polish grain have arrived in Florida this year, with more expected over the next few months, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the deals are private. The rare imports are a blow for the United States, which has been losing its relevance in the global wheat market to top shipper Russia. Last year’s drought has hampered shipping through the Mississippi River, making it more expensive to haul crops by rail. The dismal weather also means American farmers are poised to abandon wheat crops at the highest rate in more than a century, making the deals profitable. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

BT to cut more than 50,000 jobs by the end of the decade

UK telecom company BT Group said Thursday that it plans to shed up to 55,000 jobs by the end of the decade and replace some of them with artificial intelligence, as part of an overhaul aimed at slimming down its workforce to slash costs. BT, which has 130,000 workers including both staff and contractors, said in its latest earnings report that its number of employees would be reduced to between 75,000 and 90,000 by 2030. Tech and telecom companies have been cutting jobs as the industry undergoes a painful shakeup amid flagging economic growth and surging inflation. US-based wireless carrier Vodafone, which operates in Europe and Africa, said days earlier that it’s laying off 11,000 workers as part of a major revamp. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RAPID TRANSIT

New York’s MTA lost early $700 million due to fare evaders

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the biggest mass-transit provider in the United States, lost $690 million last year due to fare evasion, according to a new report. The operator of New York City’s subways, buses, and commuter rail lines as well as seven bridges and two vehicle tunnels is losing revenue as it works to restore ridership and farebox collections to pre-pandemic levels. Weekday subway ridership is about 70 percent of 2019 usage and the report estimates that 400,000 riders enter the subway system every day without paying. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

NONPROFITS

Ballmers’ philanthropic arm to give millions to Black-led nonprofits

A new grantmaking effort funded by former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer and his wife Connie’s philanthropic arm will provide $42.5 million over the next five years to support more than 100 Black-led nonprofits focused on improving economic mobility. The effort, announced Thursday, aims to help close the funding gap for early- and mid-stage Black-led nonprofits, whose unrestricted assets are 76 percent smaller than their white counterparts’ assets. The 110 Black-led organizations chosen will also receive advising from the philanthropy ventures Echoing Green and New Profit, both of which invest and help expand nonprofits that are just getting started. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

AUTOMOTIVE

GM to recall SUVs over child seat anchors

General Motors is recalling more than 668,000 small SUVs in the United States because owners may not be able to hook child seats to the anchors. The recall covers certain 2020 to 2023 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain SUVs. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Thursday that the rear-seat lower anchor bars may have had too much powder coating. That could make them too thick and prevent a child seat from being installed. GM says no crashes or injuries have been reported. The automaker is asking owners to install child seats using the seat belts until the latches are repaired. Dealers will inspect the anchors and replace the finish if necessary. Owners will be notified by letter starting June 26. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AVIATION

FedEx pilots authorize a strike

FedEx Express pilots voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike in a move they hope will help their union win a new contract that would include pay raises. The Air Line Pilots Association said Wednesday that 99 percent of its FedEx members who took part voted to authorize a strike, and turnout was 97 percent. Federal law prohibits airline unions from conducting strikes until US mediators have declared negotiations at an impasse — which has not happened at FedEx — and even then, Congress and the president can block a walkout. Unions, however, believe that the votes increase their leverage at the bargaining table. The pilots’ union and Memphis-based FedEx have been negotiating for two years over a new contract while terms of the previous one remain in effect. — ASSOCIATED PRESS