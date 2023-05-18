‘Taylor’s Town’: Local economy braces for a swarm of Swifties

“We’re preparing for — but we’re not sure if we’re really prepared for — 60,000 people a day,” said Amy Corrao, the manager at the Crumbl Cookies in the Patriot Place plaza, where they are planning to beef up staffing levels with employees from other stores and make more dough this week in anticipation of the crowds.

But diehard fans aren’t the only ones anxiously awaiting the record-breaking Eras tour. Many of the businesses surrounding Gillette that will be catering to the pre-show crowds are also proudly entering their Eras era — and it’s leaving some proprietors feeling anything but fearless.

For many of the Swifties lucky enough to have tickets for the superstar’s three-day run at Gillette Stadium this weekend, the anticipation is almost too much to bear.

Advertisement

“Yikes,” Corrao added with a laugh.

To be sure, big events are a routine that Gillette-adjacent eateries and watering holes know all too well, with Patriots games and concerts regularly filling up the 65,000-seat venue. (And they’re even used to Swift, who has performed at the stadium 10 times since her headline debut there in 2010.) But what sets Swift’s spectacle apart will be the throngs of out-of-towners, desperate to see the star wherever they could manage to score a ticket, said Dave O’Donnell, the vice president of strategic communications for Meet Boston, the city’s tourism arm.

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

“Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is unprecedented in terms of the economic impact that will be generated by a Gillette concert for the greater Boston region,” O’Donnell said in a statement.

Not only will this mean a boom of overnight hotel stays — both Gillette-approved hotels, the Renaissance and the Hilton Garden Inn, appear to be completely booked this weekend — but also major spending on transportation, parking, food and drinks, and other tourism activities. A 2019 Oxford Economics study found that if an out-of-town concertgoer spent $100 on a ticket, it would generate an additional $334.92 in spending for the local economy, “and I’m guessing it’s multiplied when you’re looking at Taylor Swift,” said John Simson, the program director for the business and entertainment program at American University’s Kogod School of Business.

Advertisement

Both Gillette-approved hotels, the Renaissance and the Hilton Garden Inn, pictured here, appear to be completely booked up the weekend Taylor Swift brings her record-breaking Eras Tour to the stadium. Handout

“When you have these legions of fans who are basically willing to travel, it just creates this amazing economic music tourism of a much higher level,” said Simson. “It’s remarkable — every place she’s going, the town just becomes ‘Taylor’s Town.’”

Since Gillette is in the suburbs, Boston may not necessarily benefit from the same boost in spending as would, say, Nashville, where Swift performed in the city proper, Simson said. Many bars and restaurants in Foxborough, however, are devising a range of concepts “to become a part of this ‘Swiftonomics,’” said Morgan Milardo, managing director of the Berklee Popular Music Institute.

For Citizen Crust and Tavolino, two sit-down joints in Patriot Place, this looks like serving up Swift-themed cocktails all weekend long. At Wormtown Brewery, a Swift-centered tailgate event will be on tap. Six String Grill & Stage will be hosting parties in honor of the Eras Tour each night the singer is in town. The music-themed bar and restaurant is teaming up with the hard seltzer brand White Claw and the Country 102.5 radio station to serve up photo ops, giveaways, and a DJ, said Maddi Curtis Brown, the marketing and events manager.

Advertisement

Beyond that, the venue, known for its year-round Taylor Swift-themed brunches, will be “keeping it simple, just because of the volume we’re expecting,” said Curtis Brown.

“I mean, the managers are in my thoughts and prayers, for sure,” she said.

At Cupcake Charlie’s, as is tradition when a big act comes into town, the shop will be whipping up special batches of their sugary treats with an edible image of the artist atop the confections. Manager Katie Miranda is expecting sales to “triple at least” from a normal weekend, and staffing-wise, it’s “all hands on deck.”

“The traffic flow from a Taylor Swift concert is insane. We’ll have a line out the door from, probably, three o’clock until seven, eight o’clock, when it’s time to go into the concert,” she said.

The staff is excited, Miranda said, and expect adrenaline will keep them going, but one thing is for certain: “It’ll be a long three days,” she said.

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @danagerber6.