Bar Toscana and Stubbys arrive in the Seaport; Mass Hole Donuts debuts in Somerville

Nearby, casual Nantucket favorite Stubbys docks at the Seaport (43 Northern Ave.) on Thursday, May 18, with an all-day menu running from 6:30 a.m. until 11 p.m. — and, permits pending, until 3 a.m. eventually. This (larger) location serves breakfast burritos, fish and chips, jerk chicken, burgers, and more.

Openings : Sip al fresco in the Seaport at the new Bar Toscana (64 Seaport Blvd.), on the ground floor of Tuscan Kitchen. Try a dirty martini with gorgonzola-and-prosciutto-stuffed olives paired with caviar pasta and arancini, or sample potent libations from an absinthe fountain. Visit on weekdays from 4 p.m. and on weekends starting at noon.

Mass Hole Donuts has officially moved from Arlington to Somerville (1157 Broadway). Visit for doughnut holes in unusual flavors, such as the Cayennis-Port, made with cayenne-infused dark chocolate and cinnamon whipped cream, or the Big Dig, where you’ll find a gummy worm wedged deep within. Treat yourself Friday through Sunday from 8 a.m.

Closings: Inman Square staple Portugalia Restaurant (723 Cambridge St.) has closed after 40 years. An early Globe review praised its purity: “Grilled shrimp in tomato-beer sauce, steamed clams in olive oil, steamed mussels and grilled squid in lemon butter were all straightforward, appealing starters. Simple, fresh, nothing fancy,” Robert Levey wrote back in 1990.

Festivals: After a three-year hiatus, Taste of Somerville comes to Assembly Row (355 Artisan Way) on Wednesday, June 14, at 5 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Somerville Education Foundation, promoting learning opportunities for Somerville residents.

Sample delicacies from 50-plus local restaurants, paired with hometown spirits, brews, and wines. On the lineup: Civility Social House, Dakzen, Elm Street Taproom, Five Horses Tavern, Foundry on Elm, Fuji, Gracie’s Ice Cream, La Posada, Machu Picchu, Olde Magoun’s Saloon, Redbones Barbecue, Thirsty Scholar Pub, Winter Hill Brewing, and lots more. Tickets start at $55 (with discounted options for kids); get more info at www.tasteofsomerville.org.

