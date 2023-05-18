Black Owned Bos. Market returns to Seaport with most vendors yet

Beginning on May 21, Black Owned Bos. Market will return to the Seaport for its fourth year with more than 60 rotating vendors. The market will recur one Sunday a month through October on Seaport Common at 85 Northern Ave.
Each market will have a different theme, including Flower Power, Music, Fun in the Sun, ZaZ Fest, Back to School, and Fall Fest, according to a press release.
“This season of the Seaport x Black Owned Bos. will be our best yet!” said Jae’da Turner, founder and managing director of Black Owned Bos. in a press release. “Our goal for this season is to create a destination experience where people look forward to something new each month and can spend the day with us eating, shopping, and discovering their new, favorite retail brands.”
Turner expects more than 30 vendors at the market each of the Sundays from noon–6 p.m., and the event is free to attend.
Some of the vendors include Stinky’s Kittens & Doggies Too, a pet grooming and supply business from Somerville; Hope Design, a lifestyle brand from Roxbury; and krio skincare, a beauty and personal care business from Boston.
The market will also feature different activities and culinary options on rotation. There will be a Tot Spot Playspace for young children, beverages from Progressive Wine Co., live music by DJ Slick Vick and KNSZWRTH, and Asian and Latin fusion foods from ZaZ Restaurant.
Black Owned Bos. Market. May 21, June 25, July 23, August 20, September 24, and October 8, noon–6 p.m. Free. Seaport Common, 85 Northern Ave. bostonseaport.xyz
Maddie Browning can be reached at maddie.browning@globe.com.