Black Owned Bos. Market returns to Seaport with most vendors yet

Beginning on May 21, Black Owned Bos. Market will return to the Seaport for its fourth year with more than 60 rotating vendors. The market will recur one Sunday a month through October on Seaport Common at 85 Northern Ave.

Each market will have a different theme, including Flower Power, Music, Fun in the Sun, ZaZ Fest, Back to School, and Fall Fest, according to a press release.

“This season of the Seaport x Black Owned Bos. will be our best yet!” said Jae’da Turner, founder and managing director of Black Owned Bos. in a press release. “Our goal for this season is to create a destination experience where people look forward to something new each month and can spend the day with us eating, shopping, and discovering their new, favorite retail brands.”