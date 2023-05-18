Ellie Smart on diving into travel, a great fanny pack, and loving Oprah Winfrey

If you could travel anywhere right now, and money was no object, where would you go? I would hike to Machu Picchu in Peru with my mom. It’s something we’ve talked about doing since I was a little girl and something I would love to experience with her. I have a huge fascination with ancient civilizations and think there is so much to be learned from them.

The way high-dive champion Ellie Smart sees it, traveling and going on vacation are two very different things. “When I go on vacation, I think of laying on the beach and disconnecting – of pressing refresh. When I travel, I am immersing myself in another culture and experience the world in a new way. I’m learning, growing, and expanding my knowledge, views, and humanity,” Smart said. “Going on vacation is a luxury. Traveling … that’s the stuff that fills your soul.” Smart, 27, will compete in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, which kicks off in Boston on June 3, before heading to six other cities around the world. The tour culminates in Auckland, New Zealand. The Prairie Village, Kan., native is one of 24 of the world’s most elite high divers competing in the international competition. Competitors at the June 3 event will dive into Boston Harbor off 90-foot-high platforms outside of the Institute of Contemporary Art. “I competed in Boston for the first time last year and it was an incredible experience,” said Smart, who was a member of the diving team at the University of California at Berkeley. “I liked how friendly everyone was and how it had a big-city feel but a small-city vibe. The people and the energy were really positive.” Smart, who said she hopes to compete in the Olympics if her sport is added in 2028, said she is working on a “new dive” that includes four twists. “I’ve done three twists, but not four,” she said. “Honestly, the biggest challenge is getting mentally prepared and overcoming fear.” We caught up with Smart, who splits her time between Fort Lauderdale and Prairie Village, to talk about all things travel.

Where was the first place you traveled to after COVID restrictions were lifted? I traveled to the Caribbean with a good friend, who’s a filmmaker, to explore the impact COVID had on travel and the countries whose economies depended on it. I can’t wait to share that project with the world.

Do you prefer booking trips through a travel agent or on your own? I’ve always booked trips on my own. I find it really exciting researching new places and planning trips that are unique to my specific interests. Plus, as a cliff diver, a lot of the trips I go on revolve around cliff diving adventures – which can’t exactly be booked through an agent. I spend a lot of time researching and connecting with local people to make plans.

Thoughts on an “unplugged” vacation? The more we can get unplugged and really soak up the moment, the better. It’s so important to take time to step away from everything and be in the now. It’s such a refreshing feeling.

Do you use all of your vacation time or leave some on the table? I feel extremely fortunate that as a professional high/cliff diver, my work revolves around traveling. I always try to stay a few extra days to explore the places I go if my schedule permits. However, as much as I love to travel, I also love to spend my free time at home with my family.

What has been your worst vacation experience? I have a running joke with myself that there’s always one thing that has to go wrong on every vacation and once it happens, it means I’m in the clear. I’d say one of my worst experiences was when my connecting flight to Europe got delayed five hours so I decided to go get dinner in the airport to kill time. When I got back to the gate, they had found a new plane and already departed. I didn’t get any notifications and had to stay in a hotel and catch the next flight out the following day. It was so frustrating.

Do you vacation to relax, to learn, or for the adventure of it all? I can’t remember the last vacation that I relaxed; they’re usually full of adventure from start to finish.

What book do you plan on bringing with you to read on your next vacation? My go-to book is “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho. I’ve read it so many times and whenever I get the chance to re-read it, I do. I would suggest it to everyone.

If you could travel with one famous person/celebrity, who would it be? I would love to travel with Oprah Winfrey. I’ve just always been super fascinated by Oprah, her career, and how she gives back – like with the school she opened in Africa. I love the way she travels and talks about travel, and, to me, she’s such a unique human.

What is the best gift to give a traveler? The most useful gift I have received that made a huge difference traveling was a fanny pack/ cross-body bag. It is big enough to hold the essentials – passport, wallet, keys, AirPods, etc. – but small enough that you can bring it along in any situation …especially where there are size limitations on bags. Also, it stays close to you.

What is your go-to snack for a flight or a road trip? I always have granola bars in case I get hungry. They’re just easy to pack and filling if you miss a flight or get delayed.

What is the coolest souvenir you’ve picked up on a vacation? When I was in Greece, I met the most wonderful family and we became very close. They had a little girl, who was 5 at the time, and she drew a picture of me diving and her family cheering me on. I’ve been back four times to visit the family. To this day, I travel with her picture everywhere I go.

What is your favorite app/website for travel? Skyscanner is my go-to travel website. It gives you the best rates for different airlines and dates to travel within your budget.

What has travel taught you? It has taught me more than I could have ever imagined. I would say the most valuable thing it has taught me is perspective. Being able to view the world from different lenses and understand how complex and beautiful it is at the same time is a gift I’ll forever be thankful for.

What is your best travel tip? Keep an open mind. Travel is all about getting out of your environment, or comfort zone, and experiencing a different reality. There is so much beauty in seeing the world from different perspectives.

Juliet Pennington can be reached at writeonjuliet@comcast.net.