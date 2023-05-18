How a former boys boarding school became one of the most unique hotel bargains in Southern Maine

Do guests at the Franciscan Guest House feel relaxed because of that esoteric energy? Perhaps it’s the spirituality radiating from the nearby Catholic friars at St. Anthony’s Monastery ? Or does the relaxed state of mind come from spending time in the extensive gardens and trails along the Kennebunk River that the guest house shares with the adjacent monastery?

KENNEBUNK — “This property holds an energy,” said Catherine Hubbell. “That is if you believe in those esoteric kinds of things. But I’ve seen it. People arrive here frazzled, and within a couple of hours, they’re transformed. Instantaneously. They sit outside, and you can see the calm on their faces.”

I’m going to go out on a limb and tick the box that says “None of the above.” I suspect it’s the low price tag of the rooms that soothe nerves. But Hubbell, who works at the guest house and is an artist, makes a convincing argument as she floats through the wide halls of the guest house in a flowing floor-length frock. I got a real Stevie Nicks vibe from her, so I’m not entirely writing off her spiritual energy theory.

Either way, the guest house, which is spread out over four buildings adjacent to the Franciscan Monastery, and the accompanying acres of gardens and trees, are tranquil treasures in a part of the state that is generally backed up with a conga line of cars in the height of summer.

There are a lot of wonderfully idiosyncratic features here, but one of the most surprising is the price. Off-season rates are $129 to $199 a night. During the height of summer, rates at the nonprofit hotel range from $199 to $269 a night. From the prime location, you can walk to the beach or downtown. It’s a small miracle that the friars have not sold this prime real estate and cashed out. (Dear friars, please don’t get any ideas from the previous sentence.) Sadly, the long-time Lithuanian cook is no longer making authentic breakfast treats every morning, but breakfast is still available for an additional charge.

The 60-plus rooms of the guest house are located in buildings that were used for a boys boarding school from 1958 to 1969, and they haven’t changed much. You can either regard these rooms as dated and spartan or think of them as charming throwbacks. The original paneling is still on the walls, and the bathrooms look like set pieces from “Bewitched.” Despite the age of the rooms, they’re immaculate. As a bonus, there’s a salt water pool.

The Franciscan Guest House in Kennebunk, Maine. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

But the guest rooms are secondary to the surroundings. If you’re looking for high thread count sheets and a pillow menu, head across the street to the lovely White Barn Inn. The Franciscan Guest House may not have fancy towels, but it does have pedigree of a different kind. The land was purchased by Buffalo-based iron magnate William A. Rogers. In 1907, he hired the Olmsted Brothers (the sons of Frederick Law Olmsted) to design the grounds and gardens. At the time, The Boston Globe gushed that “the purchase is one of the most extensive realty deals that has been closed in Kennebunk in many years.”

He commissioned a prominent Buffalo-based architectural firm to create a 6,300-square-foot Tudor-style mansion, plus cottages for the gardener, servants, a carriage house, and a boat house. All furniture was custom-made.

The mansion and extensive outdoor space came into its own when Lithuanian Franciscans purchased the property in 1940s. They escaped the post-WWII Soviet regime and acquired the massive mansion, plus more than 60 acres of land, and turned it into their monastery. They began transforming the grounds with monuments and shrines from well-known mid-century Lithuanian architects and artists. They also constructed a religious high school and dormitory for boys of Lithuanian descent, which, unfortunately, was not designed by an award-winning architect. That building houses most of the Franciscan Guest House’s rooms.

Catherine Hubbell shows a reporter rooms at the Franciscan Guest House. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

After the school opened, the friars hired architect Alfredas Kulpa-Kulpavičius to design a chapel in 1965. The stained glass windows, bas-reliefs, and chandeliers were designed by artist Vytautas Kazimieras Jonynas, who also worked on the interiors of more than 60 churches throughout North America, Europe, and Australia. His stained glass windows in the chapel are the best (and probably only) examples of mid-century religious art in Southern Maine.

A striking piece that Jonynas created for the exterior of the Vatican Pavilion of the 1964 New York World’s Fair was brought to the grounds as well. It now towers alongside the trees.

The imposing Vatican Pavilion Monument of the Militants, Suffering, and Triumphant Church from the 1964 New York World's Fair sits on the grounds at the Franciscan Guest House and Monastery. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

Even if you opt not to stay here or attend services in the mod chapel, you can still stroll around the paths, admire the art, examine the religious statues, or just sit in the grass and look up at the sky. Regardless of any energy the property may or may not possess, it’s one of the most peaceful spots in York County.

A statue of St. Francis of Assisi overlooks a water fountain on the grounds of St. Anthony's Monastery in Kennebunk. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

The Franciscan Guest House, 26 Beach Ave., Kennebunk. 207-967-4865, info@franciscanguesthouse.com. www.franciscanguesthouse.com. Rates, opening dates, and availability change seasonally. Please contact the guest house for details.

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com.