These were the most popular baby names in Massachusetts in 2022

Liam, the most popular boy’s name in the US in 2022, came in second in Massachusetts, with 405 boys given the name last year.

Olivia, the most popular girl’s name in Massachusetts in 2022, has held the top spot in the state even longer — since 2019, according to data released by the Social Security Administration .

Nearly 550 Massachusetts families had the same idea last year: They named their newborn boy Noah, making it the state’s most popular boy’s name for the third year running.

Olivia, which bested Charlotte by just 13 babies in Massachusetts last year, was also the most popular girl’s name in the country.

The state welcomed 547 baby boys named Noah and 363 girls named Olivia in 2022. Data was drawn from Social Security card applications, according to the agency.

“Our own names, and the names we give to our children, often carry a special meaning through our lives,” said Kilolo Kijakazi, acting commissioner of the agency, in a video announcement.

The next most popular girls’ names in Massachusetts were Charlotte, Emma, Sophia, and Isabella. The top four girls’ names maintained their positions, but Isabella — 7th in the state in 2021 — overtook Amelia for the number 5 spot.

Liam, James, Theodore, and Benjamin rounded out the list of the most popular boys’ names in Massachusetts. Noah and Liam held their positions from last year: first and second place, respectively. James shot up three places to take 3rd, Theodore rose four places to take 4th, and Benjamin fell one place to 5th.

Top 10 boys’ names in Massachusetts in 2022:

Noah Liam James Theodore Benjamin Henry Jack Oliver Lucas William

Top 10 girls’ names in Massachusetts:

Olivia Charlotte Emma Sophia Isabella Amelia Mia Evelyn Nora Ava

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.