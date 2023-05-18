After arrest for drug possession, chair of Cranston, R.I., Republican Party resigns from city council

Attorney Matthew R. Reilly, 41, had faced calls from the mayor, the city council president, and other local political leaders to step down from his Ward 6 seat after his arrest became public .

“Matt made the right decision to step down so that he can focus his full attention on his well-being and young family,” Hopkins said in a statement. “With this action, a difficult week for our city has closure and it allows our local government leaders to focus on their responsibilities and mission to proceed without the distraction of this unfortunate personal matter for one of our councilmembers. Upon reflection, Matt Reilly chose to put the interests of his constituents above his political interests.”

Reilly also resigned as chairman of the Cranston Republican Party.

The second-term councilman was arrested Monday after an officer found him unconscious and struggling to breathe in his SUV, parked less than a mile from his home. In videos from police body-worn cameras, Reilly at first said he had sleep apnea.

Then, after an officer pointed out that Reilly was holding a crack pipe, the councilman admitted that he’d smoked crack cocaine before heading in to work at Family Court. On the videos, Reilly also said that he’d spent $100 on the drug the day before, and that he’d relapsed in a long-standing addiction problem.

Reilly is charged with unlawful possession of crack cocaine/fentanyl, which is a misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance for arraignment on June 15.

