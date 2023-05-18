Senators Ed Markey, Ted Cruz introduce bipartisan legislation to keep AM radio in new vehicles

”For decades, free AM broadcast radio has been an essential tool in emergencies, a crucial part of our diverse media ecosystem, and an irreplaceable source for news, weather, sports, and entertainment for tens of millions of listeners,” Markey, the Mass. Democrat, said in a statement this week. “Carmakers shouldn’t tune out AM radio in new vehicles or put it behind a costly digital paywall.”

The proposed “AM for Every Vehicle Act” comes after several top manufacturers reported that they have discontinued free AM radio in new vehicles.

US Senators Ed Markey and Ted Cruz, along with other members of Congress, introduced bipartisan legislation Wednesday that would require automakers to keep AM broadcast radio in new vehicles, free of cost.

The legislation would direct federal regulators to require AM radio in new vehicles, without any surcharge or fee from automakers. It would also prompt the Government Accountability Office to study whether alternate forms of communication could replicate the reach of broadcast radio for emergencies.

In a press release, Markey and Cruz, a Texas Republican, both stressed the role of broadcast radio in informing the American public. The warning system of the Federal Emergency Management Agency operates through AM radio stations, officials said.

“AM radio is a critical bulwark for democracy, providing a platform for alternative viewpoints and the ability for elected officials to share our efforts with our constituents,” Cruz said. “Congress should act swiftly to pass this bill so Americans retain access to news, music, talk, and emergency alerts on the public airwaves.

The act follows a letter Markey sent to 20 top automakers in December, urging them to retain AM radio access. Of those who received the letter, eight manufacturers — BMW, Ford, Mazda, Polestar, Rivian, Tesla, Volkswagen, and Volvo — said they have removed it from electric vehicles.

In their responses, carmakers noted that electromagnetic waves produced by the motors of electric vehicles interfere with AM radio transmission, creating unstable reception.

“As you are aware, the electric drivetrain design that is necessary for the performance of electric vehicles is also the direct source of significant interference to AM radio transmissions,” Rohan Patel, Tesla’s senior director of public policy and business development, wrote in response to Markey in January.

But a balance must be struck between technological innovation and radio access, said FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington. According to Nielsen Media, radio reaches more Americans than any other platform. Ninety-two percent of adults tuned in each week in 2019.

“The public safety community and the American public rely on AM radio,” Simington said in a statement. “Care should be taken to weigh the velocity of innovations against the stability of institutions.”

