Mayor Wu announces 2023 Boston pride parade plans, other events

“So many of queer youths are being pushed to the edges and, across the country, to spaces where it seems like we had moved beyond,” Wu said at a press conference held at BAGLY, Boston’s oldest and largest youth organization in Massachusetts that works to support LGBTQ youth.

Wu announced a series of events sponsored by the city of Boston throughout the month of June to celebrate LGBTQ pride, alongside other city officials and LGBTQ leaders.

As governments across the country roll out anti-LGBTQ legislation , and Pride month approaches, Boston will continue to “stand firm ” in its commitment to LGBTQ rights, Mayor Michelle Wu said Thursday.

Advertisement

Pride will kick off with a flag raising event at City Hall Plaza at 4 p.m. on June 1, Wu announced, along with the unveiling of the newly renovated plaza’s inaugural art installation, “Portraits of Pride,” from creative director Jean Dolin.

The exhibit will display multiple 8 foot by 5 foot portraits of LGBTQ leaders across City Hall Plaza for the entire month of June, a project that Dolin called his “love letter to Boston” in an effort to show young people “anything is possible,” Dolin said.

Boston’s annual pride parade, hosted by Pride for the People, will return June 10, president Adrianna Boulin announced at the press conference. “We are going to have an amazing time,” Boulin said. “Get your outfits ready.”

The parade will begin in Copley Square at 11 a.m. and move to Boston Common, where an all-ages festival will be “back and bigger than ever,” according to Boulin. City Hall Plaza will also host a 21-plus festival, complete with a stage and beer garden, attended by both Wu and Governor Maura Healey.

In collaboration with the Boston Lesbigay Urban Foundation and Beats by Girlz, Wu announced Boston’s office of Arts and Culture will continue to celebrate Pride in July with plans to host events early in the month.

Advertisement

“We’re looking forward to an amazing, fun, queer community connection and celebration, and deepening our partnerships with the incredible coalition of organizations here in Boston,” Wu said.

Sonel Cutler can be reached at sonel.cutler@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cutler_sonel.