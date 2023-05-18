Campbell joins coalition of fellow AGs in federal effort to protect trans student athletes

“By strengthening protections for transgender student athletes, we are sending a message that hate and discrimination of any kind will not be tolerated, and that we will continue to stand with the trans community in the face of an unprecedented wave of politically motivated attacks,” Campbell wrote in a statement.

Campbell announced Thursday that she was part of a coalition of a dozen Democratic attorneys general that submitted public comment Monday in support of the proposed changes to Title IX, a federal law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in schools. They also suggest the federal government should go even further to protect the safety and privacy of transgender student athletes.

Attorney General Andrea Campbell is the latest politician to back a proposed change by the Biden administration to crack down on broad bans of transgender students’ participation in school sports.

The letter from the AGs comes as Republican-controlled legislatures around the country have embraced legislation taking aim at transgender youth.

According to the Movement Advancement Project, a think tank that supports transgender rights, 21 states have passed legislation limiting transgender students’ participation in sports since 2020. Other legislation has targeted classroom instruction on gender identity and use of school bathrooms by transgender students.

“It is against this backdrop that action by the Department is so critically needed to clarify the applicability of Title IX to transgender athletes to ensure schools are providing education programs and activities free from all forms of sex discrimination and to protect transgender students participating in school sports from discriminatory policies and practices at all levels,” the group of AGs wrote in their comment.

The federal government’s suggested changes would prohibit schools and colleges from enacting blanket bans against transgender students participating on teams that align with their gender identity, rather than their sex assigned at birth. It would apply to all public K-12 schools, as well as colleges and universities that receive federal funding.

In their 34-page written comment to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Monday, Campbell and the other 11 attorneys general expressed support for the proposed rule, but also put forth recommendations for revisions. Among their suggestions, the AGs said the Biden administration should further protect youth by prohibiting requirements like blood testing, physical exams, medical information, or government-issued IDs for transgender youth to participate in sports. They also recommend that the Biden administration make clear that states can establish even broader protections under their own antidiscrimination laws.

The letter was co-signed by attorneys general from California, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New York, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.

It follows one sent by Massachusetts Secretary of Education Patrick Tutwiler, who also wrote to Cardona Monday, and indicates the Campbell, much like her predecessor Governor Maura Healey, will use her office to weigh in on national issues.

Her office said the letter is part of a larger effort to address hate and bias more generally in school sports, a cause Healey also championed as attorney general.

“All students, regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation deserve the opportunity to participate in school sports, and my office will always advocate on behalf of their right to do so,” Campbell said.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.