City Councilor Erin Murphy criticizes Ricardo Arroyo after revelations in federal reports on US Attorney Rollins’s election interference

“Attempts to influence the outcome of an election by a federal official with as much power as US Attorney Rollins are outrageous,” Murphy said. “According to the federal report, residents of Suffolk County had their election tampered with in ways extremely unethical, as well as potentially in violation of state and federal laws.”

Murphy, one of four councilors at large who represent the entire city, said in a statement that the revelations about the district attorney campaign, a bruising contest between Arroyo and the eventual victor, District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden, were “very disturbing.”

City Councilor Erin J. Murphy sharply criticized a colleague Thursday, suggesting Councilor Ricardo Arroyo consider resigning following the release of two federal investigative reports that alleged outgoing US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins improperly tried to tip the primary election for Suffolk district attorney last year in Arroyo’s favor.

Murphy referred to findings in the bombshell reports from the US Office of Special Counsel and the Department of Justice Inspector General, the latter of which found Rollins’s “most concerning” ethical breach came when she secretly disclosed sensitive, confidential Justice Department information to the Boston Herald in an effort to influence the election between Hayden, who’d been serving as her interim successor, and Arroyo, her friend and favored candidate.

“I am beyond disappointed to read that my colleague, Ricardo Arroyo, apparently eagerly welcomed Rollins’s election tampering in order to advance his campaign for DA,” Murphy said. " ... He must face swift and appropriate consequences.”

Murphy didn’t elaborate on the consequences, and she didn’t immediately return an email from the Globe seeking further comment. She told Boston.com via email that Arroyo “should definitely seriously consider stepping aside” amid the scandal.

Arroyo didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment on Murphy’s statement. He said Wednesday that he found “all of this incredibly sad,” describing Rollins as “someone who was a friend of mine prior to even being in elected office as somebody that I’ve gone to to seek counsel.”

He added that his race against Hayden “suffered from a number of illegal leaks from different directions.”

Federal investigators found that Rollins presented both the Herald and the Globe with several accusations about Hayden before the Sept. 6 primary, much of which the newspapers did not publish.

But several days after Hayden prevailed over Arroyo, the Herald ran a story saying the US attorney’s office had been considering investigating whether Hayden had improperly influenced a case involving alleged wrongdoing by a T police officer.

The story was based on an interoffice memo disclosing that Rollins had recused herself from a potential criminal investigation because she had been involved in the T police investigation when she was the Suffolk prosecutor. Investigators said Rollins lied under oath when questioned about the matter, denying that she leaked the information until she was presented text messages confirming her involvement.

Rollins, who suspected Hayden provided politically damaging information about Arroyo to the Globe, had texted Arroyo that Hayden would “regret the day he did this to you. Watch,” authorities said. Days later, she leaked pictures of her recusal memo to a Herald reporter.

Rollins also texted Arroyo at one point, “No mercy. Finish him,” federal investigators said.

Murphy referenced that text Thursday, noting that “we are now learning that the election to select Suffolk County’s highest ranking prosecutor was regarded as a game of ‘finish him’ by our highest ranking federal prosecutor. Our constituents have a right to more ethical representation.”

Rollins’s leaks as recounted in the reports, Murphy continued, were “meant to destroy Kevin Hayden’s reputation, his license to practice law - indeed, his very ability to provide for himself and his family.”

Rollins’s actions, Murphy said, were “unacceptable” and should be condemned by every elected official in the city.

“Corruption, from any political direction and in aid of any candidate or official, must always be rooted out and prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Murphy said.

