Providence sets cold temperature record; Hartford, Worcester near records amid blast of freezing weather

Worcester hovered just 1 degree above its record of 33, according to NWS Meteorologist Andy Nash. Though Boston dropped to 42 degrees, it remained far from its past record, Nash said.

Providence dropped to 33 degrees, breaking the old record of 35 from 1983, according to the National Weather Service. Hartford tied its previous record low of 31 degrees, last set in 1984, the agency said in a tweet.

Amid a blast of freezing weather, Providence set temperature records early Thursday morning, while Hartford and Worcester neared records, forecasters said.

Meteorologists also logged temperatures in the 20s across the state, including 23 degrees in Deerfield, 25 in West Townsend, and 27 in Methuen through the NWS Boston/Norton SKYWARN Twitter.

The bitter cold came amid a freeze warning issued by the NWS, which expired at 7 a.m. Thursday. A cold front, which settled over the region late Tuesday, and gusty northwest winds brought on the frigid weather, forecasters said.

While freeze warnings are less frequent in May, they’re not uncommon, according to Nash.

“It’s not any kind of record for being so cold, and even having sub-freezing temperatures,” he said.

Near-normal highs are expected Thursday afternoon in Massachusetts in the upper 60s and low 70s. While temperatures may fluctuate, no extreme weather is expected in the coming days, Nash said.

“There’s a little bit of up and down, but certainly for the next seven days there’s no major heat and there’s no very cold conditions,” Nash said.

It's official -- Daily record low temperature set in Providence RI with 33F. Previous record was 35F from 1983. Hartford CT tied their record for the day (last set in 1984) with a low of 31F at the official observing site at Bradley Int'l Airport. #ctwx #riwx — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) May 18, 2023





