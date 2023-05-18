A decade later, a murder charge in the Jeremiah Oliver case

Alberto L. Sierra, 32, pleaded not guilty to one count of murder and another of disinterring a body during his brief arraignment Thursday in Worcester Superior Court, where the judge ordered him held without bail.

A decade later, his mother’s boyfriend is now charged with his murder.

WORCESTER — The discovery of missing 5-year-old Jeremiah Oliver’s body in a suitcase by the side of a road in Central Massachusetts in 2014 shocked residents around the state, prompting heavy scrutiny of the Department of Children and Families’ practices and reforms to policy.

In a statement, prosecutors said Thursday that the medical examiner had determined Jeremiah’s death to be a homicide and the cause as “homicidal violence of undetermined” cause.

Prosecutors gave little other information about the indictment of Sierra this week other than that detectives in Worcester County had “continued to work the case” in the intervening years. Authorities had alluded to further charges against Sierra for years, in 2017 calling him the “principal actor” in the child’s death.

But none came until this week.

“Here we are today, seeing the beginning of justice happen,” Fitchburg Police Chief Ernest Martineau said after the Thursday court hearing. “Anything that happens to a child just eats at your soul.”

Jeremiah, remembered at his funeral as a happy, smiling boy who loved to play in the dirt and collect bugs, was last seen in September 2013, though his disappearance was not reported until December of that year when his sister told school officials he was missing. That month, both Sierra and Jeremiah’s mother, Elsa Oliver, were arrested on charges related to his disappearance, though prosecutors ultimately dropped charges against both of them in order to keep the homicide investigation open.

Sierra later pleaded guilty to assaulting Jeremiah’s mother and two of the boy’s siblings, and Elsa Oliver pleaded guilty to endangerment charges relating to her surviving children. Sierra was sentenced in 2017 to six to seven years in state prison, but he was not in custody when he was arrested Wednesday on the new murder charge.

On April 18, 2014, authorities acting a tip found Jeremiah’s remains in the suitcase on the side of Interstate 190 in Sterling.

A Globe report at the time found that a former girlfriend of Sierra’s had taken out restraining orders against him at least twice, alleging in 2012 that he had struck her and bruised her.

Reports of the horrifying death of Jeremiah caused widespread outrage and led to a major shakeup at the state Department of Children and Families, which was monitoring the family. After an investigation revealed that a social worker had missed eight monthly visits with the boy, that worker and two supervisors were fired. A month later, the DCF commissioner, Olga Roche, resigned.

When Charlie Baker became governor in 2015, he prioritized reform of DCF and appointed Linda S. Spears, a prominent child welfare advocate, to lead the agency. Later that year, Baker and the social workers’ union agreed to a series of policy changes designed to strengthen the agency’s ability to investigate abuse allegations and track missing children.

The department said in a statement Thursday evening that “Jeremiah Oliver and those who loved him deserve justice and today is an important step forward.”

“Following Jeremiah’s tragic death in 2014, DCF and the union representing front line social workers initiated a sweeping system-wide reform that prioritized child safety by overhauling several outdated core policies, establishing the first Supervision Policy in the Department’s history to support social workers, increasing front line social worker staff, lowering caseloads, and modernizing operations to serve children and families more efficiently,” the statement said.

The department said it continues to work to improve monitoring of policies, child safety data, and other caseload trends. The department said its funding is up 45 percent since 2016 and its total caseload is down 22 percent, and cases are now spread among more social workers.

Maria Mossaides, director of the Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate, said Jeremiah’s case laid bare some of the administrative and funding issues at DCF.

“What it did is it caused everyone to realize that even in times of economic crisis — especially in times of economic crisis — the last department you want to underfund is the Department of Children and Families,” Mossaides told the Globe on Thursday.

In situations that prompt economic insecurities, such as the 2008 financial collapse and subsequent years-long recovery that preceded Jeremiah’s death, as well as the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the number of cases referred to the Department of Children and Families escalated and are often more complex, Mossaides said.

Despite efforts to reform the department, June Ameen of the advocacy organization Friends of Children said data show the state continuing to struggle.

Ameen said the state “has been in a cycle of reaction to child-death incidents followed by reports, investigations, apologies, promises, and reforms. The question is what impact has any of it had on outcomes for children and young people forced into the system?”

Rachel Gwaltney of the Children’s League of Massachusetts called DCF reform “a continuous project.”

“What these high-profile cases really demonstrate is that communication is really key to preventing tragedy,” Gwaltney said.

She said DCF has made progress in improving the caseloads for its social workers and in keeping track of families that move around, two major problems in the Jeremiah Oliver case.

Mary Elizabeth Collins, a professor of social welfare policy at Boston University who authored a 2017 study on the effects of tragedies, such as Jeremiah’s case, on child welfare policy, said “more robust societal supports” are needed for vulnerable families.

“My experience with DCF and other child welfare agencies is that they aim to do high quality work, but the nature of the work remains challenging and the agency and its workers are often unsupported more generally,” Collins said. “For each tragedy, new reforms are put in place that may contribute to minor increased protections, but generally cannot address the overwhelming forces in society,” including poverty, substance use, homelessness, and mental illness.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22. Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com.Follow him on Twitter @cotterreporter. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.