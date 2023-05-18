Lowell IT systems slowly coming back online weeks after cyber attack

IT teams “from City, Police, and Fire are all working together to help get our systems and services back up and running as quickly and securely as possible,” the city said in its statement.

In its first public update in nearly two weeks, city officials said Wednesday that telephone service that had been disconnected in the breach has returned for about 95 percent of city agencies while work continues to scrub and restore all desktop PCs.

More than three weeks after Lowell officials discovered a cybersecurity breach of the city’s information technology systems, programs are slowly coming back online but personal information remains at risk for many, officials said.

Officials also urged residents and anyone who has had information processed through the city’s systems to check if their credentials have appeared in a breach.

Last week, an organization called “Play” claimed that it had published sensitive data it obtained in the attack and would release more data unless a ransom is paid.

City officials have not said what kind of personal information was stolen. A message sent to the city manager’s office was not returned Thursday.

“At this time, and for a number of reasons, the claim that data has been exfiltrated is being monitored by a variety of agencies, and waiting to be further assessed,” the city said in its posting on Wednesday.

“Incidentally, it is important to point out that in the event any data was in fact exfiltrated, anyone accessing it for any reason would be subject to criminal prosecution. The City continues to monitor and ensure compliance with all obligatory reporting related to this event.”

The city’s geographic information systems also stopped functioning as a result of the breach. On Wednesday, officials said assessors can now access cloud-based assessment service.

The city said, “Additional ERP modules came online, including revenue collections, purchasing, permitting, human resources, general billing, and utility billing” and “Bank payment file transmissions (which do not contain any individual financial data from payers) was successfully restored, and processed through the ERP system.”

After officials discovered the breach last month, state and federal authorities were notified and the city has since spoken with FBI representatives in Boston, San Antonio, and San Francisco, Lowell’s chief information officer, Mirán Fernandez, told the city council last week.

Fernandez said the city began wiping its computer systems and rebuilding them with new security measures, including multifactor authentication. He called it the “biggest reboot in the city’s history.”

He told councilors that city employees will be required to participate in cybersecurity training or lose access to their computers.

