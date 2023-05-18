Maine may pay lobster fishers to test new gear as whale protection rules loom

AUGUSTA, Maine — Lawmakers in Maine are getting behind a drive to pay lobster fishers to comply with potential new fishing regulations.

Lobster and crab fishermen face the prospect of tough new rules designed to protect vanishing North Atlantic right whales. The rules would require harvesters to use new kinds of gear, and change when and where they can fish.

Democratic Senator Eloise Vitelli of Arrowsic proposed a bill that would create a “lobster innovation fund” to pay lobster fishing license holders to test new fishing technologies. The Maine Legislature’s marine resources committee unanimously approved the proposal, which now goes the full Legislature.